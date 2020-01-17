Franklin Performing Arts Company Will Present TARTUFFE at The Black Box

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Moliere's classic comedy "Tartuffe" on January 25 at 7:30 pm and January 26 at 2:00 pm at THE BLACK BOX.

So virtuous is Tartuffe that every form of pleasure is an abomination to him. Orgon, a rich merchant, is completely duped by the ruse and watches approvingly as the cunning Tartuffe "reforms" his whole family. So besotted is the merchant that he even plans to give Tartuffe his fortune, his house, and finally his daughter. Orgon's wife finally exposes Tartuffe for the rogue he is -- and her husband for being a gullible fool. By the time Orgon sees the light, only the courts can insure justice.

The cast features an array of local talent including Michael Baratta of Hopkinton in the title role. Baratta's FPAC credits include Art (Yvan), Matilda (Sergei), Cabaret (Ernst) and You Can't Take It With You (Mr. Kirby). Baratta trained at The Juilliard School in New York and spent two summers with the Williamstown Theatre Festival and also studied theatre at Williams College. A Hopkinton resident, he's been featured in a number of Enter Stage Left Theater productions, including Twelfth Night (Malvolio), Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick), The Glass Menagerie (Tom; EMACT DASH Award nominee, Best Actor), Blithe Spirit (Charles), and Arsenic and Old Lace (Jonathan).

For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You