Franklin Performing Arts Company Reveals Cast of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present Peter and the Starcatcher November 21–23 at THE BLACK BOX in Franklin, Massachusetts. Directed by Ali Funkhouser, the Tony Award-winning play reimagines the origin story of Peter Pan, following a group of orphans, pirates, and unlikely heroes as they navigate adventure, greed, and friendship. Through inventive stagecraft and boundless imagination, the production offers a fresh take on the boy who would never grow up.

The 12-person cast features NYC actors Robbie Rescigno as Black Stache, Paul Rescigno as Smee, Emiliano Morales (Chicago tour) as Bill Slank/Hawking Clam, and Gabriel Argate as Mrs. Bumbrake. Massachusetts-based performers include Michael Baratta as Lord Aster, Conor Meehan as Alf, and Nick Paone as Grempkin/Fighting Prawn, with Dean College Musical Theater senior Jason Robert Warner as Captain Scott. They are joined by Franklin School for the Performing Arts Student Apprentices Owen Charles as Boy, Ricky Fraser as Ted, Colette Lelievre as Molly, and Matthew Packard as Prentiss. FPAC Student Apprentice Baree Frigon will understudy Molly and serve as Assistant Choreographer.

Featuring a dozen actors portraying more than 100 characters, Peter and the Starcatcher follows a young orphan and his shipmates as they set sail from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the tyrannical King Zarboff. Along the way, they meet Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who must protect a trunk of powerful “starstuff” from the villainous Black Stache. The play blends comedy, fantasy, and theatrical storytelling in an imaginative prequel to Peter Pan.

Pre-Show Experience

Before the Friday and Saturday evening performances, audiences are invited to The Mermaid, a seaside pub-themed pre-show experience from 6:00–7:00 p.m. This 21+ add-on event includes admission to The Mermaid, one appetizer, a soft drink, and reserved seating for the purchased show ticket. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets and Information

Peter and the Starcatcher will run November 21–23 at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin, MA. Tickets are available at FPAConline.com or by calling the box office at (508) 528-3370.

FPAC is an Actors’ Equity Small Professional Theatre company that produces musicals, plays, ballets, and special events featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, and emerging artists.