Ford Hall Forum TOO FAT FOR CHINA Announced At The Modern Theatre

Ford Hall Forum presents Phoebe Potts in TOO FAT FOR CHINA at The Modern Theatre.

This comedic theater performance is a sequel to Potts' graphic memoir, Good Eggs (Harper, 2010), which charts her travails with infertility and the endless rounds of treatments and miscarriages she and her husband endured.

In Too Fat for China, Potts picks up the narrative with her quest for an international adoption. The story has a happy ending, but it twists and turns through fraught questions about family and race-subjects that feel particularly pertinent in our current political climate. Potts tackles it all, as she does life, with humor and irreverence.

Too Fat For China is a production of the Ford Hall Forum at Suffolk University, The Suffolk University Theatre Department, Center for Women's and Gender Studies, and Communication, Journalism & Media Department and will run in the Modern Theatre on April 13 and 14.

Following the show, join us for a talkback with Pheobe Potts and Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber, PhD Associate Professor, Communication, Journalism & Media at Suffolk University

Free and open to the public. Reservations available at tinyurl.com/TooFatForChina.