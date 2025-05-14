Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Partnering with Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has announced a groundbreaking new partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. This first-of-its-kind collaboration for the Springsteen Archives will bring compelling exhibits and educational programming to Boston, with work beginning immediately.

“This new partnership will allow both organizations to expand our missions to educate the public about the monumental impact music has made on our society,” said Bob Santelli, Founding Executive Director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. “We look forward to putting on some unforgettable events and exhibits in Boston and then taking what we have learned here and sharing it with the rest of the country.”

As part of the partnership, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame and the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music will co-host a symposium in Boston this fall, examining the folk music revival from 1958 to 1965. The day-long event will feature legendary folk musicians, filmmakers, music historians and more. Discussion topics will include the origins of the Boston folk scene, the legacy of the Newport Folk Festival, Boston's comparison to the Greenwich Village movement, and the true story of when Bob Dylan met Woody Guthrie.

Both organizations will also bring a dynamic new exhibit, Music America, to the Boch Center Wang Theatre in January 2026. The exhibit features iconic objects from America's music history including instruments used by John Coltrane, B.B. King, Prince, and more; famous costumes like Madonna's wedding dress from the “Like a Virgin” video or the outfit Bruce Springsteen wore on the “Born in the USA” album cover.

“This partnership opens doors to cultural treasures that have defined generations,” said Casey Soward, President and CEO of the Boch Center. “It affirms our belief in music's power to drive social change and unite people across time and place. The symposium and exhibit are just the beginning of what we envision as a long and meaningful relationship with the Springsteen Archives.”

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside Boston's Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont Street. Curated by the Museum Collective, the Hall of Fame is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.

Past and current exhibits include Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art and Activism, All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives and the Cultural Heroes sculptures on loan from Alan LeQuire Galleries in Nashville, TN.

For updates, information about tours and upcoming events and exhibits please visit www.FolkAmericanaRootsHallofFame.org.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives serves as the archival repository for Bruce Springsteen's written works, photographs, periodicals, and artifacts. The Center also preserves and promotes the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and his role in American music, while creating exhibits, public programs, and education initiatives that explore the works of American music giants like Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, Billie Holiday, Patti Smith, Frank Sinatra, Gaslight Anthem, and others.

In addition to its archival mission, The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music creates traveling exhibits, educational conferences, public programs, teacher workshops, and scholastic field trips, all aimed at exploring the American music tradition and providing for academic discourse in various fields of American music.

The collection serves the research and informational needs of music fans, scholars, authors, and others with a serious interest in the life and career of Bruce Springsteen.

