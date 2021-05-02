Emerson College Announces In-Person 140th and 141st Commencement Exercises For Classes of 2021 and 2020

Emerson College, the nation's premiere institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, announces it will hold its 140th and 141st Commencement exercises at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, May 2, at 10 a.m. for the Class of 2021, at 4 p.m. for the Class of 2020, and virtually on May 9 at 10 a.m. The ceremonies honor 954 undergraduate and 408 graduate students for the Class of 2021, and 955 undergraduates and 348 graduate students for the Class of 2020.

President Lee Pelton will give the commencement address at Fenway Park, which will include remarks by Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan, student speakers, Dean's and President's awards, and recognition of each graduate. The Fenway Park ceremonies will also be streamed live for a wider audience at emerson.edu/live. Follow on Twitter at #EmersonGraduates, #Emerson2021, and #Emerson2020.

"Graduates, when you depart from this commonwealth of learning, may your life bring you some work of noble note, may you find meaning in your commitment to others, and may your memories of Emerson be undying," said President Lee Pelton. "You have left your mark on this great and wonderful College-you, in your passionate commitment to excellence, creativity, and, most important, your understanding that the purpose of your time here was not merely to prepare you for a craft or a profession-important as this might be-but to prepare you to serve humanity."

The College's virtual commencement exercises take place on Sunday, May 9 at 10 a.m.