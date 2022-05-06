Emerson College Announces 142nd Commencement Exercise For Class Of 2022, May 8

Emerson College, the nation's premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, will hold its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

During the ceremony, the College will honor three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity. Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon screenwriter Adele Lim '96; composer and singer Toshi Reagon, and Emerson Trustee, founder and chairman of Samuels & Associates, and film producer Steve Samuels will each receive honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Lim '96 will give the commencement address.

Approximately 1,002 undergraduate students will receive their degrees during the Commencement Ceremony that will be held at the Agganis Arena at Boston University, 925 Commonwealth Avenue. The Ceremony will begin at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 8 and be streamed live at emerson.edu/live. Graduate Hooding Ceremonies for the School of the Arts and School of Communication will be held the day prior at the Paramount Center on Emerson's campus beginning at 2:00 pm.

Media information:

Press are invited to film and photograph undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies. Press passes/media credentials are available at registration or by contacting michelle_gaseau@emerson.edu or rosemary_lavery@emerson.edu or 781.413.5491 day-of event.

Pool feed (mult-box) with HD-SDI 1080i video feed with embedded audio (located stage right on the floor) and audio feed are available upon request.

Following the ceremony, hyperlinks to downloadable video and photos will be made available.



Additional information about commencement can be viewed via https://www.emerson.edu/commencement.

