Dan Tyminski, Bruce Katz Band and More to Perform at The Spire Center

​The Spire Center for Performing Arts has revealed four new shows. Multi-Grammy Award-winning bluegrass musician Dan Tyminski will perform on January 30; Boston based blues group Bruce Katz Band plays on March 21; Afrofunk and indie dance music collective Gentleman Brawlers will perform on April 3; and Portland, Maine rock group The Mallett Brothers Band will play on May 16.

Throughout his 30 plus year career, Dan Tyminski has left his mark in every corner of modern music. His voice famously accompanies George Clooney's performance of the Stanley Brothers' classic song, “I Am A Man of Constant Sorrow,” in the film, “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” and his vocal collaboration with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey Brother” was a global smash, having been streamed more than a billion times to date. His diverse solo projects and years of work with Alison Krauss and Union Station have yielded troves of award-winning music. In recent years, Tyminski's live shows with the Dan Tyminski Band have become bluegrass fan favorites and are regularly on the must-see lists among music fans of any genre. Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards and is a four-time Male Vocalist of the Year honoree by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Bluesman Bruce Katz is a legendary keyboardist (Hammond B3 and Piano) who has released 11 albums as a leader and has appeared on over 75 other CDs with the likes of John Hammond, Delbert McClinton, Ronnie Earl, Little Milton, Butch Trucks, Duke Robillard, David "Fathead" Newman, and many, many others. He has also had a strong musical connection with the Allman Brothers Band, and was a member of Gregg Allman's band for six years (2007-2013), Jamoe's Jasssz Band (2010-2015), Butch Trucks's Freight Train Band, and Les Brers (2015-2017).

When Brooklyn collective Gentleman Brawlers performs, it's more than a concert: It's an electrifying experience. Led by creative duo Becca Fox and Matt Walsh, the band channels musical inspo Talking Heads with their distinct brand of Afrofunk and indie dance music. GB has two distinct incarnations – live and in studio – that elevate and inform each other. Through a sonic blend of disco-based horn lines, sticky highlife guitar, and polyrhythms from West Africa, Trinidad, and Brazil, GB's live shows ignite a community-based, improvisational energy; in studio, the band will often reimagine their songs through an EDM lens. Whether the audience is on the dance floor or pressing play, Gentleman Brawlers always delivers an exhilarating, celebratory experience.

Indie rock band the Mallett Brothers Band mix genres with Americana and country. Their busy tour schedule since forming in 2009 has helped them to build a dedicated fanbase across the U.S. and beyond while still calling the state of Maine their home. With a style that ranges from alt-country to Americana, country, jam and roots rock, theirs is a musical melting pot that's influenced equally by the singer-songwriter tradition as by harder rock, classic country and psychedelic sounds.