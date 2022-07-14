Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Suede in Concert in August

Back by popular demand, internationally acclaimed pop/jazz/blues entertainer Suede will perform at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Monday, August 1 at 7:30pm.

Suede, a longtime Cape Cod favorite, has performed at sold-out shows at world-renowned clubs like NYC's famous Birdland, Boston's Scullers Jazz Club, San Francisco's Feinstein's, Washington DC's Kennedy Center, and many others. She has done multiple national and international tours, including helping to raise $45,000 in one night for a free clinic outside Washington, DC, and performing as Joan Rivers' opening act, commanding standing ovations from Joan's audiences.

Suede plays piano, trumpet, and guitar, but voice is her first instrument and her powerful charismatic presence and love of entertaining are what truly make her stand out. She sings everything from originals written for her by a circle of talented contemporary writers to intimate ballads, jazz standards, and "bring-down-the-house" belted-out blues-all with her own signature blend of warmth, wit, and musical artistry.

Tickets are $45, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.