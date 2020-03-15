Cotuit Center for the Arts Has Suspended Performances

Cotuit Center for the Arts has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances, events and classes:

To Our Valued Patrons and Community:

After much careful consideration regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Cotuit Center for the Arts is suspending all public performances, events, and classes until further notice.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and our plan is to reschedule as many of these events as possible. We will keep you posted with updates as they become available.

For those of you who are current ticket holders and class registrants, we will be in communication directly regarding your purchase.

We deeply appreciate your continued support of The Center and our artists as we all work through these challenges together.

David Kuehn,

Executive Director





