Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present GOOD & KISSED In The Vivian And Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

Written and performed by Miranda Jonté and

directed by Chelsea Thaler, Good & Kissed is a one-woman performance that tells the story of a

woman who discovers her longtime boyfriend's salacious double life. She heads to an island off the coast of South Carolina with her family to heal, only to encounter a gorgeous paddle board instructor who reminds her that she is still very much alive.

Fun fact: this play was initially an autobiographical Facebook post that went viral. A literary manager read it, and asked Miranda to develop it for the stage. So she did! "To be perfectly honest, when I was asked to write this play, I said 'no thank you'...it wasn't something I set out to do," says Jonté. But in the end, "My summer of yes turned into two years of saying yes." Good & Kissed is a story about "rediscovering who you are-and not only being ok with it, but liking it."

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required to attend. For more information, and to

purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.