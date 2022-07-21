Cotuit Center For The Arts Presents Bill Janovitz in Concert on the Outdoor Stage

Cotuit Center for the Arts presents Bill Janovitz in Concert on Sunday, August 7 at 7:30pm. Enjoy an evening of music on the outdoor stage with Bill Janovitz, one of the founding members of the iconic band Buffalo Tom!

Bill Janovitz formed Buffalo Tom with his friends Chris Colbourn and Tom Maginnis in 1986, while the three were students at the University of Massachusetts. Starting out on such seminal indie labels as SST and Beggars Banquet, they rode the 1990s wave on US major labels like RCA and Elektra. Some of their highest-charting hits include "Sodajerk" in 1993 and "Sleepy Eyed" in 1995. Buffalo Tom toured the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world extensively during that decade, appearing on the Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, My So Called Life, and the Jon Stewart Show.

While deciding to put the band on the back burner in 1999, Buffalo Tom has continued to put out records and tour occasionally. They even scored a Top 10 hit on the pop charts in the UK with their cover of "Going Underground," a single recorded for the 1999 Jam tribute album Fire and Skill: The Songs of the Jam. Their most recent album was Quiet and Peace in 2017, and the band is currently working on a new collection of songs.

As a solo artist, Bill Janovitz has released four records and was invited on stage two nights at Fenway Park by Pearl Jam in 2018 to sing the Buffalo Tom song, "Taillights Fade." He lives in Lexington with his family and has written two books on the Rolling Stones, and an authorized biography of Leon Russell, to be published by Hachette Books in 2023. He has a summer house in North Falmouth and the Cape is near and dear to him, so he is thrilled to be making his solo Cape debut at the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $35, with a $5 discount for members and a $2 discount for seniors/veterans. In case of a cancellation due to weather, the show will be rescheduled for the following Monday if possible, and the Box Office will advise all ticket holders. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.