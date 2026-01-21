Merrimack Repertory Theatre Names Jenny Lavery as Interim Executive Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Merrimack Repertory Theatre has announced the appointment of Jenny Lavery as Interim Executive Artistic Director, effective February 1, 2026. Lavery brings a wealth of leadership experience in the professional theatre field, blending artistic vision with strong operational expertise. Her official title will be the Nancy L. Donahue Interim Executive Artistic Director.

Lavery currently works at Zach Theater in Austin, TX, a company renowned for high-quality productions, strong education programs, and deep community engagement. In her role as Casting & Production Associate, she oversees casting, artist hiring and contracting to ensure smooth operations across production. Her collaborative, detail-driven, and innovative approach will be instrumental in guiding MRT during this transitional period.

A director who champions stories that foster connection, Lavery's work has been seen at Zach Theatre, San Pedro Playhouse, Magik Theatre, Mary Moody Northen Theatre, Theatre en Bloc, and Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Her recent directing credits include Murder on the Orient Express, What the Constitution Means to Me, Roe, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods, Ride the Cyclone, and Dance Nation. A four-time Austin Critics Table and B. Iden Payne Award winner for Best Direction, Lavery brings a collaborative, story-centered approach to every project.

Lavery is well acquainted with the MRT community, having served as Associate Director for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, which opened MRT's 2024–25 season in October 2024. Through this work, she developed a strong connection to MRT's mission and values and is deeply committed to supporting the organization's continued artistic excellence.



Previously, Lavery co-founded and served as Artistic Director and Director-in-Residence of Austin-based Theatre en Bloc (TEB), a company inspired by Mr. Rogers' philosophy: “If it's mentionable, it's manageable.” Under her leadership, TEB became known for fostering inclusive and welcoming spaces, exploring diverse perspectives, and encouraging meaningful dialogue. She guided the company's artistic vision, oversaw a range of productions, and implemented innovative audience engagement initiatives that strengthened community connections. Her tenure was marked by organizational growth, a commitment to accessibility, and recognition for artistic excellence—skills and values she will bring to her time at MRT.

Lavery will serve as Interim Executive Artistic the remainder of the 2025-26 season and the duration of the 2026-27 season. MRT's Board of Trustees will announce a comprehensive national search for a permanent Executive Artistic Director later this year.

Jenny Lavery on entering this new role:

“I'm truly honored to step into this role at Merrimack Repertory Theatre during such a pivotal moment in its story. MRT is a place where artists, audiences, and community come together with curiosity, courage, and heart, and I'm excited to help carry that spirit forward. The theatre's commitment to building community through new stories, new voices, and new collaborations that help people feel, think, and connect speaks directly to why I make theatre. Having already worked here, I know how special this place is, and I'm thrilled to partner with the incredible board, staff, artists, and audiences as we begin this next chapter together.”