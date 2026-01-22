Pittsford Fine Art To Present Featured Artist Suzi Zefting-Kuhn

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsford Fine Art will present an exhibition by featured artist Suzi Zefting-Kuhn, on view from February 3 through March 1. An opening reception will be held Friday, February 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., with the artist in attendance.

The exhibition features a body of work influenced by Zefting-Kuhn’s travels to South Africa and Iceland. The collection reflects her observations of wildlife, people, and landscapes, ranging from expansive savannas to volcanic terrain and glacial vistas. Working primarily in oil and pastel, Zefting-Kuhn approaches her subjects in a realistic style informed by close study and personal experience.

Zefting-Kuhn said her work is shaped by time spent with each subject and by the desire to capture both experience and personality through painting. Her background includes a strong focus on portraiture alongside landscape and wildlife imagery.

Zefting-Kuhn is the founder of Main Street Artists Gallery & Studio and is a signature member of the Rochester Art Club. She is also a member of the Pastel Society of Western New York, the Portrait Society of America, American Women Artists, and the Adirondack Pastel Society.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during regular gallery hours. Pittsford Fine Art is located at 4 North Main Street in Pittsford and is operated by a collective of 23 regional artists. The gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.