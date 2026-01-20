Boston New Year Grand Musical Ball Brings the Magic of Vienna to Cary Hall on January 24, 2026

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Boston International Symphony Orchestra (BISO, an all-professional orchestra), in collaboration with WeStar Music, will present the Boston New Year Grand Musical Ball on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 6:30 PM, at historic Cary Hall in Lexington. Blending the elegance of Viennese tradition with Boston’s vibrant cultural spirit, the evening combines symphonic music, vocal artistry, dance, and audience participation in a grand New Year celebration.

Conducted by Maestro Jorge Soto, an internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and violinist, the program celebrates the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss, featuring beloved works such as Voices of Spring, The Emperor Waltz, and the Radetzky March, alongside U.S. & New England premieres by composers from China and Ukraine and a world premiere by Tiffany Zhang, winner of the Boston International Composition Competition. Vocal highlights include performances by renowned sopranos Olga Lisovska, Yan Lian, Erin Merceruio, and guest soprano Meijiao Yan, with a special appearance by young laureates of the Boston International Music Competition.

In true Viennese style, the Harvard Ballroom Dance Team will perform classic waltzes, and audience members are invited to join the dancing, transforming Cary Hall into an immersive ballroom experience. Produced and directed by Harry Zhu and Olga Lisovska, the Boston New Year Grand Musical Ball reflects BISO’s mission as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to celebrate global cultures through music, support emerging and professional artists, and present performances of the highest artistic caliber.