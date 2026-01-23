Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Reveals Performers And Presenters For 2026 Induction Celebration

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame has announced performers and presenters for its second annual Induction Celebration, honoring a class of artists and industry figures whose work has shaped Folk, Americana, and Roots music. The event will be held on March 24, 2026, at the Wang Theatre.

The invitation-only evening will feature tributes, live performances, and presentations by inductees and guests, with proceeds supporting the Hall of Fame’s nonprofit mission. A limited number of VIP tickets and sponsorships will be available, including access to a pre-ceremony reception and dinner. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 23, 2026, at FARHOF.org.

Living inductees scheduled to attend and perform include Judy Collins, Tom Rush, and Tom Paxton.

Additional performers and presenters announced for the evening include Brad and Graham Whitford, Paula Cole, Maggie Rose, Brendan Cleary, Crys Matthews, Ari Hest, Chrissi Poland, Bobby Rush, Lizz Wright, Quinn Sullivan, Dom Flemons, Vance Gilbert, Noel Paul Stookey, Don Law, Joe Spaulding, Anna Canoni, representatives of Farm Aid, and John Oates.

Music for the evening will be provided by a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame House Band led by Music Director Scott Sharrard, with Tony Leone, Mike Merritt, Greg Leisz, and Eric Finland.

Tickets include a cocktail reception, formal dinner prior to the ceremony, and access to a silent auction featuring signed memorabilia, concert tickets, and music-related experiences.

2025 FOLK AMERICANA ROOTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Living Artist (artists whose initial impact occurred at least 25 years prior to induction):

Jackson Browne; Judy Collins; Tom Paxton; Tom Rush; Neil Young

Legacy Artist (artists whose initial impact occurred at least 45 years prior to induction):

Leonard Cohen; Aretha Franklin; Mississippi John Hurt; Sister Rosetta Tharpe; Muddy Waters

Industry / Non-Performer:

John Hammond; Alan Lomax

The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center, located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont Street in Boston. Curated by the Museum Collective in partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, the Hall of Fame features rotating exhibits, artifacts, and educational programming focused on the history and future of American roots music.