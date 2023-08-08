Concord Women's Chorus Hosts Fall Open Rehearsals and Auditions

Concord Women’s Chorus (CWC), fostering the power of women’s voices in song, invites new singers to join its ensemble at “Open Rehearsals” on Tuesdays, September 12 and 19, 9:30 am, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street, Concord. Artistic Director and Conductor Jane Ring Frank welcomes newcomers to join rehearsal, audition and learn more about the fall season. Rehearsals continue through 2023-24 on Tuesday mornings, 9:30 am to 12 noon, also held at Trinity Episcopal Church.

CWC welcomes singers with prior choral experience including good sight-reading skills, solid intonation and vocal quality, responsiveness to direction and the ability to blend within an ensemble. For auditions, prospective members may be asked to sight-read a short passage and/or sing a familiar tune, arriving with a prepared solo is not necessary. An information form is available to be printed in advance and brought to the audition at concordwomenschorus.org/wp/sing-with-us. Chorus members are expected to attend rehearsals and to participate in performing scheduled concerts. In addition, singers may have the opportunity to perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria” at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Tuesday, November 13, presented by Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY).

The ensemble continues weekly rehearsals in preparation for the upcoming concert “A Celebration of Glorias: Vivaldi’s Signature and More,” performing on Saturday, December 16 at 4 pm.

CWC is committed to the safety of all and requires all singers to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Masks are optional during rehearsals, but policies may change as needed.

For more information, performance details or to join Concord Women’s Chorus, email manager@concordwomenschorus.org, visit concordwomenschorus.org, or follow Concord Women’s Chorus on Facebook and Instagram.