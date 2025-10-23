Comedy Night with Will Noonan & Guests Comes to Samuel Slater's Restaurant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater’s Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, November 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM. The show will feature Will Noonan with special guest Dave Rattigan and host Zach Remi for a night of laughs. Tickets are on sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Will Noonan was named "Boston's Best Comedian" by The Improper Bostonian magazine. He is sometimes known as "The Honda Guy" for his job as a spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England, and for his fan-favorite role in the Netflix movie The Sleepover. Will has appeared on The Oddball Comedy Festival with Amy Schumer, Hannibal Buress, and Sarah Silverman, told a story on NPR's "This American Life" and was named Comedy Ambassador and Moment Maker by Microsoft. He has appeared on MTV's Ridiculousness, Laughs on FOX, Gotham Comedy Live on HULU and his comedy is played often on Sirius XM.

From a field of 150 comedians, Dave Rattigan "passed" at Boston's famed Comedy Connection on just his 15th time on stage and has been a fixture on the Boston scene for two-and-a-half decades since then. His CD has been played on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, as well as AM/FM stations across the country and as far away as Ireland. Dave has performed multiple times on the syndicated Steve Katsos Show and has performed in commercials for Olympia Sports and iParty that have played on New England regional TV stations. He's performed in Dublin and Kilkenny, Ireland as well as at the Hampton Beach Comedy Festival (NH), Boston Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, and Salem Comedy and Spirits Festival.

Zach Remi known as the "New England Dad" on social media is a former teacher turned stay at home dad. He is a producer of the Vermont Comedy Festival and performs all over New England.

Samuel Slater’s Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater’s include Comedy Night at Slater's with Christine Hurley & Guests on October 24, Wizard of Ozz: The Ultimate Ozzy Experience on October 25, Halloween Party with The Deloreans on October 31, Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on November 8, Holiday Porch Pot Workshop from Bemis Farms Nursery on November 12, NEYC: New England Yacht Club on November 14, Petty Larceny: A Tribute to the music of Tom Petty on November 15, DOCK 10: A tribute to the 80s on November 22, KSF: A Tribute to Kansas, Styx, and Foreigner on November 29, Alter Ego on December 5, Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to The Legendary Toby Keith on December 13, New Year's Eve with Whiskey Boulevard on December 31, and Elvis Presley’s 91st Birthday Celebration on January 9. More events will be announced soon.