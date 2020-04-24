College Light Opera Company Cancels Upcoming Summer Productions

The College Light Opera Company has announced the cancellation of all upcoming summer productions, due to the current health crisis.

The company states on its website that it will be offering some form of online content soon.

According to the Cape Cod Times, the planned 2020 shows will be postponed to summer 2021. 2019 ticket-holders will be guaranteed seats for next year. All 2020 company members, chosen from colleges around the country, will also be offered a spot for 2021.

"The health and safety of CLOC's staff, students and patrons are our highest priority," said Les Wrigley, president of the board of trustees. "Given the residential nature of our training program and the obvious limitations of asking our patrons to attend performances en masse, we sadly conclude that canceling the season is the only responsible choice."

Read more from the Cape Cod Times.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You