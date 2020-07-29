Chester Theatre Company Announces Panel on the COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank

Chester Theatre Company (CTC) continues its popular online offerings with a new event scheduled for August 6 at 2:00pm (eastern). Matt Ross, a publicist and producer in New York, is the founder of COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank, a consortium of more than three dozen professionals helping theatres to plan for the future in the wake of COVID-19. Ross will be joined by Broadway Company Manager Penny Daulton (Kiss Me, Kate, Spongebob Squarepants, Sunset Boulevard), and Production Stage Manager Beverly Jenkins (Hadestown, In the Heights, A Bronx Tale), who are members of the COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank.

The panel and CTC Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer will discuss the state of the field, and the latest in the group's findings on the process of re-opening theatres across the country. Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions online. It promises to be a fascinating discussion for audiences and theatre practitioners alike.

In addition to founding the COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank, Ross has represented more than 30 Broadway and off-Broadway productions, amongst them: Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; War Horse; Hands on a Hardbody; Bring It On; How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying; Traces; Promises, Promises; A Steady Rain; La Bête; In The Heights; The Seagull; Curtains; Rock 'n' Roll; The History Boys; Mary Poppins; and Tarzan. He has also represented the launch of NBC's "Smash," New York's Signature Theatre Company and LAByrinth Theater Company and Washington DC's Signature Theatre.

The discussion will be held on Zoom. To register for the event (advance registration required), click this link. Registration for the event will close August 4 at 5:00pm (eastern) or when the event is full. There is no charge for this event.

If you would like to make a donation to support Chester Theatre Company, please click this link.

