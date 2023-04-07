Cast Set for Cape Cod Premiere of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA at Provincetown Theater

Beginning May 11, the Provincetown Theater at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA will open its 60th anniversary season with the Cape Cod premiere of Harvey Fierstein's Casa Valentina -- the latest Broadway play written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Kinky Boots, La Cage, and Torch Song Trilogy. Directed by the company's artistic director, David Drake, the cast of Casa Valentina includes John Dennis Anderson, Scott Douglas Cunningham, Paul E. Halley, Kenneth Lockwood, Thom Markee, William Mullin, Dustin Ross, Laura Scribner, and Anne Stott. With stage management by Sabrina Kane, the production features scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and costume design by Carol Sherry.

Inspired by the true story of a mid-century sanctuary in the Catskills where heterosexual men dressed as women, Casa Valentina reveals the crossroads of gender presentation, sexual identity, and the significance of community via a disparate group of people whose lives are forever changed upon a visit to the secret lodge in the summer of 1962.

Casa Valentina will perform May 11 - 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA. And while season subscriptions remain on sale for the next month, single tickets for Casa Valentina are now available for purchase at provincetowntheater.org.