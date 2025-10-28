Cape Rep Theatre to Host 2025/26 Bold Company Information Session

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cape Rep Theatre will host an information session for its 2025/26 Bold Company (BoldCo) program on Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cape Rep Indoor Theater, located at 3299 Route 6A, Brewster.

The brief session will introduce prospective participants to the program’s upcoming plans and provide an opportunity to meet the team, ask questions, and sign up for the next session.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Bold Company (BoldCo) is a free educational program designed for adults ages 55 and older who are interested in learning the craft of acting through an accessible and friendly rehearsal and production process. The eight-week program, led by Julie Allen Hamilton, focuses on both rehearsal and performance, culminating in three public performances.

BoldCo welcomes participants with little to no stage experience — from those returning to theatre after decades away to those stepping into the spotlight for the first time. Opportunities are also available for individuals interested in backstage work.

Those interested but unable to attend may email staff@caperep.org for additional information.