Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra to Present THE LARK ASCENDING

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), the Cape's professional collaborative orchestra, will present the concert, "The Lark Ascending", on Sunday, April 10, 3 pm, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Rt. 28, Harwich Port. The orchestra is conducted by Founding Music Director Matthew Scinto.

"It is crazy to think it has been almost two years since we were originally supposed to have this special concert event, but I'm grateful to be involved with Wild Care and learn more about the resources and services they bring to Cape Cod. They are a wonderful organization and educational beacon when it comes to the diverse wild life that inhabit our home here, and I'm glad to be partnering with them in our orchestral program", shares Scinto.

CCCO concludes its Season Four with this collaborative performance with Wild Care Cape Cod, whose mission is to treat injured, ill and orphaned native wildlife for release, and to engage the community in conservation through volunteerism. Wild Care will be providing a live owl experience before the concert for a limited number of guests at 2 pm.

CCCO Concertmaster Jean Huang is featured in Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending, as the orchestra looks towards the sky. Benjamin Britten's Sinfonietta and Dvorak's sunny Serenade for Strings also fill the program.

"We are all quite excited to be performing the Lark Ascending with Jean, who has been our fearless leader since our orchestra has been founded. The Vaughan Williams is incredibly nostalgic yet captures the soaring essence of birds, roaming freely from place to place. It displays the violin in many different ways. The Britten Sinfonietta is the composers earliest opus and yet provides an immense amount of sophistication from the 18 year old college student. Our concert concludes in a riveting fashion with our string orchestra taking on Dvorak's Serenade for Strings" shares Scinto.

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra prides itself on exceptional programming and its collaborative performances, a highlight of every season. Committed to artistic integrity and excellence, CCCO's mission is to connect the diverse arts communities and individuals of Cape Cod inclusively. By collaborating with other disciplines of art and culture, the Orchestra aims to create unique concert experiences while providing exciting, enriching and memorable orchestral music. Spotlighting living composers is at the forefront of the orchestra's mission; bringing audiences closer to the music of modern time, positioned as an essential and educational element to each performance program. Other repertoire emphasizes the championing of works of living composers, as well as the music of the classical canon.

Tickets to "The Lark Ascending" are $35 general admission, children and students attend for free. Regarding CCCO's Covid-19 policy, masks will be required by all audience members at this time. Please check the website for the latest Covid policy. Tickets are available at capecodchamberorchestra.org, by calling 508-432-1668, or at each venue door by cash or credit card.

For more information visit capecodchamberorchestra.org, email info@capecodchamberorchestra.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.

Event details:

V. WILLIAMS: The Lark Ascending

Jean Huang, violin

BRITTEN: Sinfonietta

HOLST: Green Brook Suite

DVORAK: Serenade for Strings

Dr. Matthew Scinto, Conductor

Matthew Scinto is an emerging conductor based in Cape Cod, where he currently serves as Founder and Music Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, the Music Director for the Civic Orchestra of New Haven (CT), and Director of Music at Pilgrim Church in Harwichport. He has twice studied conducting at the Tanglewood Music Center, and also currently serves as a cover conductor for the Portland Maine Symphony. He received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Boston University, where he received the Conducting Department Award for Excellence in Conducting. As the Founder & Music Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, he has established the only professional chamber orchestra serving the region, with a mission to commission music collaboratively with individuals and organizations. Recently the orchestra was awarded the 1st PRIZE in the American Prize Competition for Orchestra performance in 2020, and was recently named "Best New Cultural Attraction" by Yankee Magazine in 2019. Dr. Scinto has been involved in Alzheimer's care for the past several years, working with memory care facilities at Maplewood Senior Living and the Alzheimer's Family Support Center. By using aspects of music appreciation and conducting, Dr. Scinto has developed a curriculum for working with individuals dealing with memory loss in order to allow them to reconnect to their loved ones and enjoy fun movement to music.

Taiwanese violinist Jean Huang's active performing career has brought her to concert halls internationally and throughout the United States. Maintaining an active professional career, Jean serves as the concertmaster of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra and has received recognition for her leading and artistry by Cape Cod Times and other prominent music critics. Jean also serves as a member of the Phoenix Orchestra (Boston), where she participated as the principal violinist and performed 16 episodes of the "Chronophone" online chamber music series on Twitch during the pandemic, covering the western music history from pre-baroque to modern era. Praised for her poised and expressive playing, Jean enjoys performing standard repertoire and contemporary music. She also works as the first violinist in CØDA contemporary ensemble and gives regular concerts at the Old South Church in Boston. Huang currently maintains a private studio in Boston, with students ranging from six years old to adults. She also serves as the violin faculty at the New England Conservatory School of Continuing Education and preparatory school. Huang holds Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral of Musical Arts degrees in Violin Performance with honors from the New England Conservatory.