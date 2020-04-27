Boston Theatres Share Their Virus Outbreak Response

BroadwayWorld is checking in with regional theatres across the country to see how they're coping with the virus outbreak, if they're streaming anything fun you should know about, and more!

Can you give us some more information about what you're streaming?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - We are running a series of Youth Education Classes

Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep - We are doing short clips from past shows and new content created by our acting company members

Adam Sanders, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company - We're not live streaming, but we are presenting clips of veteran actors reciting monologues from shows they've been in with us over our 25 year history.

Have you announced your 2020/2021 season? What shows are in it?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - Private Lives, God of Carnage, An American in Paris, Always... Patsy Cline, Murder on the Orient Express, and Million Dollar Quartet.

Roz Beauchemin, The Suffolk University Theatre Department and Modern Theatre - We are not making this information public as of now as so much is in flux.

Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep - Our Subscription Series includes Sweeney Todd Sweat Tiny Beautiful Things Fairview The Diary of Anne Frank Anna K. (world premiere)

Outside Subscription: A Christmas Carol The Prince of Providence (revival of 2019 show)

What is the plan if dates have to be shifted further?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - We are exploring many plans, but current state regulations would allow our season to continue. We are evaluating the safety of our patrons and have not made any announcements of any changes yet.

Roz Beauchemin, The Suffolk University Theatre Department and Modern Theatre - We're working on our plan.

What are you planning for when you re-open?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - Enhanced cleaning, Expanded exchange policy, and Handing out masks/sanitizer.

Where can people get more information?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - capeplayhouse.com

Roz Beauchemin, The Suffolk University Theatre Department and Modern Theatre - www.suffolk.edu

Kate Brandt, Trinity Rep - trinityrep.com

Adam Sanders, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company - www.commshakes.org

Are you working with any local charities?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - We are a non-profit and currently working with a couple other non-profit arts organizations in our area on new collaborative partnerships to create new engagements this summer

What are you most looking forward to upon re-opening?

Joe Grandy, The Cape Playhouse - Offering a place for people to escape.

Roz Beauchemin, The Suffolk University Theatre Department and Modern Theatre - Showcasing our resourceful and talented students.





