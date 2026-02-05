Boston Pops Spring Season Led by Keith Lockhart to Begin in May

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Boston Pops will present its 2026 spring season at Symphony Hall under the direction of conductor Keith Lockhart. Running from May 8 through June 6, the season will focus on American music and genres, with performances by artists from across classical, jazz, pop, Broadway, and film music.

The season will include solo appearances by Jon Batiste, Ray Chen, Jacob Collier, Ben Folds, Pink Martini, Leslie Odom, Jr., and St. Vincent. In addition, trumpeter Terence Blanchard and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane will appear in a Miles Davis and John Coltrane Centennial tribute presented with a jazz ensemble; the Boston Pops will not perform on that program.

The Pops’ 140th season will open with violinist Ray Chen making his Boston Pops debut on May 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. Film music programs will include Star Wars: The Story in Music on May 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Film Night: Williams on Williams on May 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and How to Train Your Dragon – In Concert on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. and May 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Returning Pops traditions will include Gospel Night on June 6 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Tamela and David Mann with the Boston Pops Gospel Choir, and Pride Night on June 5 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Tony Award winner Alex Newell and the Boston Gay Men's Chorus.

Additional highlights include Jon Batiste’s Symphony Hall debut from May 12–14; Leslie Odom, Jr.’s return on May 22; Pink Martini’s return to Symphony Hall on May 23; Ben Folds’ performance on June 3, which will also feature winners of the Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition; Jacob Collier’s Boston Pops debut on May 27 and 28; and St. Vincent’s Boston Pops debut on June 4 in a program arranged and conducted by Jules Buckley.

Tickets for the Boston Pops’ spring season at Symphony Hall will go on sale on Wednesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m.