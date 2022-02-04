Boston Lyric Opera's THE BUTTERFLY PROCESS Events Shift To Online

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, Boston Lyric Opera will move two upcoming live events in its "The Butterfly Process" project to online. "The Butterfly Process" is BLO's ongoing exploration of how operas from the traditional canon (such as Madama Butterfly), which portray Asian characters as stereotypes or have storylines with outdated tropes, can be staged more sensitively and inclusively.

The Butterfly Process Town Hall event on February 8, exploring these operas' "Impact on Artists & Audiences" will instead be streamed live that day at 4:30 pm. Featured speakers including "Last Bow For Yellowface" founder/author Phil Chan and cast members from BLO's shelved 2021 production of Butterfly will assemble at the Boston Public Library for the discussion. Registration for the live-stream is open now at blo.org/butterfly-process/.

Similarly, a live performance centering pan-Asian artists, Asian-inspired music, and works that speak to the AAPI experience scheduled for later this month will instead be filmed for a May debut on BLO's operabox.tv streaming service. Details will be announced later this spring.