Boston Lyric Opera Presents BLACKNESS AND IDENTITY IN OPERA

Join Dr. Naomi André to explore themes of voice, race, and gender entwined in the history of opera.

Apr. 5, 2021  
Boston Lyric Opera will present 'Blackness and Identity in Opera' as part of its Opera Night at the BPL series.

Join Dr. Naomi André, scholar and author of Black Opera: History, Power, Engagement to explore themes of voice, race, and gender entwined deep within the rich history of the art form of opera and how it frames the moment we find ourselves in today. BLO Artists present works by opera composers exploring the Black experience in this one-hour lecture performance presented by Boston Lyric Opera in support of the Boston Public Library's Repairing America: Racial Equity and Recovery initiative.

The lecture takes place on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT on Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more at https://blo.org/event/operanight-at-bpl-blackness-and-identity/.


