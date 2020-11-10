Boston Local Talent Featured In Digital Livestream Event, LA DIVINA

Opening Night of La Divina is Friday, November 13.

Opera del West, a small opera company in the Boston area which has produced exciting and intimate productions of both classic and contemporary opera for over a decade is venturing in to the virtual world with a new digital video project. Artistic Director, Eve Budnick serves as the music director of composer, Thomas Pasatieri's "La Divina" a short comedic opera in one act featuring direction from Pascale Florestal, a leading Boston area theater artist.

"La Divina" by Thomas Pasatieri

Opening Night: Friday, November 13

Introduction with the production team at 7:00 pm EST, Show at 7:30 pm EST, and talkback with the cast, crew, and composer, Thomas Pasatieri at 8:00 pm EST

Directed by Pascale Florestal

Music Directed by Eve Budnick

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-divina-a-one-act-comic-opera-by-thomas-pasatieri-tickets-127025902895?

"La Divina" tells the story of an aging diva who is planning a farewell performance with the help of her manager, personal assistant, and conductor. Jennifer Jaroslavsky, who has played the title roles in Opera del West's "Alcina" and "Cendrillon," gives plenty of dramatic and hilarious moments as Madame Altina, with the support of OdW newcomer Ezra Joshua Smith at her calming manager. Christine Field Sinacola, who has played many maids and mothers for Opera del West in shows including "Little Women," "Marriage of Figaro," and "Cendrillon," brings an overwhelmed energy to Cecily and Fred VanNess rounds out the cast as the young conductor who is competing for the audiences attention. Fred portrayed Pangloss in Opera del West's "Candide," and Tamino in "The Magic Flute."

The process of creating a ditigal opera in no simple feat, "Although creating a virtual Opera was challenging, with rehearsals taking place on Zoom, Soundjack, and occasionally socially distanced on my front porch, the opportunity to work with these musical colleagues around the Boston area, and even, in the case of our lead, in Florida, made the struggles worth it. We hope you agree." says Eve Budnick, Opera del West Artistic Director.

