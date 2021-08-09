Boch Center's City Spotlights Teen Leaders To Present Virtual Final Showcase On Tuesday

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, announced that their award-winning City Spotlights Leadership Program will present their virtual showcase, "What If We All Had Enough? Freeing Our True Selves from the Locks of Oppression" this Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30pm. During the paid six-week youth employment program, Boston teens were taught leadership skills through arts training.

This year's City Spotlights Summer Leadership Program participants have selected the theme "What If We All Had Enough? Freeing Our True Selves from the Locks of Oppression." The premiere of their final showcase video will be followed by a brief discussion during which Teen Leaders will share their experiences advocating for healthier dialogue, access, and the normalization of mental health as a way of reclaiming and rebuilding power within our systems, communities, and ourselves.

"We're now in our eleventh year of the City Spotlights Leadership Program and this year we've had to resort to a hybrid model - half in-person and half remote" said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "The kids have adapted extremely well to this and are creating some of the best artistic content we've ever seen! This program is a prime example of the positive impact the arts can have in our lives. The leadership skills and career development training that these teens learn creates a foundation for them to grow into adults who will champion change, drive innovation and ensure our community's long-term vitality."

City Spotlights is a unique youth employment program that empowers local teens to become leaders in school, at home and in their communities by using their creative voices. Core components of the paid six-week program include leadership training, community advocacy, and job readiness, each of which help teens develop skills necessary to navigate the rapidly changing 21st century economy. Advocacy and Community Engagement are big components of the program through virtual events, in-person events and campaigns designed by the Teen Leaders. Their program will culminate this week with a virtual Final Showcase on Tuesday, August 10th.

