Blue Man Group Boston Adds Shows During February School Vacation Week

Blue Man Group has added shows for the whole family during February School Vacation Week, February 16 – 25, 2024. There are multiple February offers currently running including savings of 25% with a family four pack for a great afternoon or night out with the entire family, tickets can be purchased here.

There are multiple show additions and options throughout the vacation week that include morning, afternoon, and evening options. A list of show options is included below:

Performances:

Friday, February 16, 2024: 7:30PM ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024: 2:00PM ET, 5:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 18, 2024: 2:00PM ET, 5:00PM, 8:00PM

Monday, February 19, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM

Tuesday, February 20, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM

Thursday, February 22, 2024: 1:30PM ET, 4:30PM, 7:30PM

Friday, February 23, 2024: 10:30AM ET, 1:30PM, 4:30PM, 7:30PM

Saturday, February 24, 2024: 11:00AM ET, 2:00PM, 5:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday, February 25, 2023: 2:00PM ET, 5:00PM

On February 21, 2024, Blue Man Group Boston will be participating in the annual Children's Winter Festival on the Boston Common Parade Ground. There will be Blue Man Group swag as well as a possible appearance by the Blue Men themselves, weather permitting. The free festival takes place from 11:00AM – 2:00PM ET. The Boston Common Parade Ground is located at the corner of Beacon and Charles Streets.

For over 25 years, Blue Man Group has continued to evolve and introduce exciting new content keeping the high-energy show fresh for audiences of all ages. The show was recently transformed in October with original new music, two brand new acts and a jaw-dropping new finale. This show refresh marks the first time since 2011 that Blue Man Group Boston has seen a show transformation of this magnitude, while retaining the same essence and magic of the three bald and blue men who explore today’s cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience’s collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common.

All available show tickets can be purchased online now by visiting www.blueman.com/boston or calling 1-800-BLUEMAN. For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.