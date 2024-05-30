Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Late Summer Events at the Colonial and A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Berkshire Theatre Group and Kate Maguire later this summer for an extraordinary lineup at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Get full details:

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

The EBT Card to Culture program, in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance, is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. This offer includes four tickets for performances or events at The Colonial Theatre and two tickets for performances at The Unicorn Theatre per household at the rate of $5 each. All additional fees are waived. Tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Berkshire Resident

Full-time Berkshire residents receive a 25% discount to any Friday BTG produced show. Limit two tickets per patron per performance. Exclusions include previews, openings and special events. Tickets must be purchased by phone or in person at our box office. A valid Berkshire County driver's license is required when picking up tickets.

Massachusetts Teachers Association

Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) members are eligible for a discount of 20% off orders to any BTG show. Education is a core value of BTG, and we appreciate those who are doing the work in our community. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

AAA

AAA members are eligible for 10% off on orders to any BTG show. To redeem this discount, mention it while ordering over the phone at 413-997-4444, or in person at our box office.

Tickets for these exciting productions will be on sale Friday, May 31 at 12pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12pm to 5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.

Full Details

National Performing Acts

at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Fabulously Funny Comedy Night

Featuring: Adrienne Iapalucci, Liz Miele, Karen Bergreen

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, August 3 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter at our Fabulously Funny Comedy Night, featuring three of the funniest female comics in the business!

Karen Bergreen is a powerhouse on the New York City stand-up scene. She's been seen on The Jim Gaffigan Show, The View, Comedy Central, Nick Mom, the Oxygen Network, The Joy Behar Show and Law & Order. Karen has written two comic novels, Following Polly and Perfect is Overrated, which have earned praise from The New York Times, Oprah Magazine and her mother-in-law. She currently produces and stars in the Ruthless Comedy Hour, a monthly live comic variety show in New York City. She is also the co-host of Shut Up Mommy's Talking, a parenting podcast for people who don't want advice.

Liz Miele started her comedy career at just 16, and she's been lighting up the stage ever since. Profiled by The New Yorker at 18, at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Liz's witty and sharp comedy has captivated audiences worldwide. She recently appeared on Comedy Central's This Week at the Comedy Cellar, NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, Hulu's Coming To The Stage, AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, and was profiled in the March 2015 issue of Runner's World. She's completed several tours with Armed Forces Entertainment. Her joke “Feminist Sex Positions” went viral both on YouTube and Upworthy.com. Liz recently released her debut comedy album, Emotionally Exhausting on iTunes and Amazon.

Adrienne Iapalucci is a writer, comedian and podcast host who made her stand-up debut on NBC's Last Comic Standing. She has appeared on Netflix's Degenerates Season 2, This Week at the Comedy Cellar, The Late Show with David Letterman and Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. She was a featured performer on Just For Laughs' New Faces (Montreal Comedy Festival). She won the first ever People's Choice Award at the New York Comedy Festival. Adrienne was also a semifinalist in the festival's New York's Funniest Stand-Up competition and a runner-up in the New York Underground Comedy Festival's Best of the Boroughs contest.

Join us for a night of non-stop laughter and brilliant comedy with Karen Bergreen, Liz Miele and Adrienne Iapalucci. These extraordinary comedians will have you rolling in the aisles and leave you with a smile long after the show ends. Don't miss out on this fabulous night of comedy!

Henry Cho: Here to There Tour 2024

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, August 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $50

Get ready to laugh the night away as Henry Cho brings his Here to There Tour 2024 to the Colonial! Recently inducted as the 229th member of The Grand Ole Opry, Henry Cho is the first comedian to receive this prestigious honor since 1973. Known for his clean, clever humor and unique comedic style, Henry has been entertaining audiences across the country with his hilarious observations on life, family and culture. With numerous appearances on late-night TV, Comedy Central, and his own Comedy Central special, Henry has established himself as one of the most beloved comedians in the industry. His relatable storytelling and quick wit promise an evening of non-stop laughter that you won't want to miss.

Henry Cho's Here to There Tour 2024 showcases his talent for connecting with audiences of all ages through humor that is both insightful and refreshing. Whether he's sharing anecdotes from his Korean-American upbringing in Tennessee or riffing on everyday absurdities, Henry's comedy is sure to resonate with everyone. Perfect for a night out with friends, family, or even a solo adventure, this show is a must-see event. Grab your tickets now and get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter and fun!

Woodstock 55th Anniversary Celebration

with Back to the Garden 1969

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $30

An unforgettable evening celebrating the 55th Anniversary of Woodstock with Back to the Garden 1969. This spectacular tribute band faithfully recreates the classic sounds and iconic performances that made Woodstock legendary. Experience the magic of artists like Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many more. With period-accurate costuming, lighting, and multimedia effects, Back to the Garden 1969 transports audiences back to that historic festival, bringing to life the music and spirit of a generation.

Back to the Garden 1969 goes beyond typical tribute bands by honoring not just one artist, but an entire era of music that defined a cultural moment. Through captivating storytelling, patrons hear tales of the festival, the artists who performed and the backdrop of the tumultuous 1960s. This full multimedia theatrical event is designed to engage audiences of all ages, from nostalgic Baby Boomers to intrigued Gen Zers. Whether reliving memories or discovering the Woodstock experience for the first time, this show has something for everyone. So, put on your tie-dye and love beads, and join us in celebrating the enduring legacy of Woodstock!

At The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

adapted by Eric Hill

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre

Previews: Thursday, December 5 at 7pm

Opening: Friday, December 6 at 7pm

Sensory Friendly: Wednesday, December 11 at 6pm

Closing: Saturday, December 22 at 5pm

Tickets: Adult $56; Child (Ages 16 and under) $30

Tickets: Sensory Friendly $15

Celebrate this timeless Berkshire County holiday tradition with the whole family, and revel in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the infamous miser who is shown the error of his ways and reformed by four spirits. Journey back to Victorian England and experience the classic story filled with holiday carols and the wonderment of the season.

Comments