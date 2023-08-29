Berkshire Pulse Reveals Fall Programming for All Ages

Berkshire Pulse, South County’s dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced fall classes and programs for all ages. Registration is open at berkshirepulse.org and classes begin September 11.

“Fall is always such an exciting time for trying something new or dive back into a familiar practice,” says Artistic Director/Founder Bettina Montano, “This year, we’re excited to offer our widest range of programs to date and to be able share them with our community more widely – through our Tuition Assistance program, in-studio classes for all ages and levels, and community programs in schools and with partnering organizations throughout the region.

Berkshire Pulse is a dance and performing arts education center with youth, teen, and adult classes, in-school programs, community programs, residencies, and rentals. They offer a range of music, dance, and movement classes for all ages and levels.

Berkshire Pulse’s Youth Performing Arts Program (PAP) provides dance and performing arts instruction after school and during summer breaks. The Youth Performing Arts Program’s creative youth development model feeds the creativity of youth while building self-confidence, increasing social skills like collaboration, and encouraging responsibility and community engagement.

In addition, the Community Class Program provides opportunities for teens and adults to pursue their creativity in intergenerational classes and workshops.

In-studio classes for youth, teens, and adults are offered six days a week with beginner through advanced levels in ballet, modern, choreography, musical theater, tap, African, dance for boys, flamenco, jazz, hip hop, acting, drumming, and more.

Berkshire Pulse’s In-School and Community Programs bring creativity and innovative learning directly to schools and community spaces throughout the county and beyond, providing students with free access to dance and world music.

Berkshire Pulse has never turned away a student for an inability to pay. Tuition Assistance is available for all regular classes, including an ongoing 100% discount for Performing Arts Program Enrollments and Community Classes to families with a valid Massachusetts EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare card.

The Card to Culture program is a partnership between Mass Cultural Council, the Department of Transitional Assistance, the WIC Nutrition Program, and the Massachusetts Health Connector.

Berkshire Pulse brings people of all ages together to learn new skills, express themselves, connect, have fun, and lead healthier lives. Learn more at berkshirepulse.org. Call 413 274 6624 or email berkshire.pulse@gmail.com with questions.