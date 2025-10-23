Ben Garnett to Perform Music from KITE’S KEEP at Club Passim in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guitarist and composer Ben Garnett will perform selections from his newly released album Kite’s Keep at Club Passim on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Garnett will be joined by Brittany Haas on fiddle and Dan Klingsberg on bass.

Kite’s Keep reimagines the acoustic guitar as an ensemble voice within a larger sonic landscape, blending elements of folk, bluegrass, jazz, classical, and avant-garde music. The album features performances by leading acoustic musicians including Haas, Darol Anger, Ethan Jodziewicz, Paul Kowert, and Chris Eldridge, with compositions that Garnett describes as “short films” told through sound.

Garnett released his debut album, Imitation Fields, in 2023, produced by Eldridge. That project drew acclaim for its fusion of acoustic and electronic elements and marked Garnett as one of contemporary acoustic music’s most inventive voices.

In addition to his work as a recording artist, Garnett has appeared at major venues and festivals including the Grand Ole Opry, Big Ears Festival, and Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, with tours across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. He has also served as an educator at the Berklee College of Music, Ashokan Bluegrass Camp, and other major programs.

Tickets for the performance are $30 and available at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.