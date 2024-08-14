BWW Q&A: Jack Mulligan on AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Reagle Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by the classic Gene Kelly film, this romantic story centers around a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl in an indomitable European city. An American in Paris follows the journey of these two young artists as they explore the joys and hardships of creating art and falling in love.

Set to the immortal score of George and Ira Gershwin, the show features breathtaking musical dance sequences and hit songs including "I Got Rhythm," "S' Wonderful," and "They Can't Take That Away from Me."

What initially drew you to the field of theater and acting?

I think what drew me to the field of theater and acting was the way I felt when I was performing. I felt confident, brave, and expressive which allowed me to connect with the soul inside me. I felt so free and very much in my element. Before I started taking theater classes I was playing sports...poorly. I felt no sense of identity playing soccer or basketball but when I did theater I could identify a sense of self within me.

Can you share with us your journey on how you landed the role of Jerry Mulligan in An American in Paris?

When Reagle posted their show line up for the summer season I immediately knew I wanted to audition for An American In Paris. I attended an audition, and then returned for a callback where we sang, read sides, and danced a whole lot. We did a dance to "I Got Rhythm" and the room was filled with electricity from every single dancer. Later on I received a call where I learned I got the part of Jerry Mulligan. I was wrapping up my senior year at Boston Conservatory and couldn't believe I had this incredible role and show to look forward to post graduation.

How has your experience been working with Reagle Music Theatre over the years?

I have loved working with Reagle Music Theatre so much. West Side Story at Reagle Music Theatre was my first show back after taking some time off from doing professional work. That summer I was surrounded by the most supportive creative team and the one and only Rachel Bertone. She gave me a shot to play Riff which was a dream role of mine. The collaboration Rachel brings into the space is truly remarkable. It was such a joy to work in an environment like that and it still is!

Can you tell us more about your working relationship with Rachel Bertone?

This is my third show working with Rachel Bertone and I couldn't be more grateful. Rachel has taught me so much over the last three years not only as an actor, dancer, singer but also as a human being. She encourages me to the best version of myself and to bring my best work to the table. She is a hard worker who puts her all into every show and every cast, which brings out only the best of the team. I have also learned so much as a dancer from working with Rachel, especially preparing for An American In Paris. Her choreography is so beautiful and pairs brilliantly with Gershwin's music and it is such a treat I get to dance it.

How did it feel to win the Elliot Norton Award for your performance as Will Parker in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma?

I was beyond grateful to win the Elliot Norton Award for Will Parker. It was truly a shock and a moment I will remember forever. Having my family there and my mom by my side was an experience I will treasure so deeply. The cast and team of Reagle's Oklahoma worked so hard and really brought the story to life and I am so honored that I got to be apart of it.

How are rehearsals going for An American in Paris? Any unique challenges or exciting moments thus far?

Rehearsals have been busy, exciting, and productive! We have only two weeks to put the show together and with a musical as large as An American In Paris it's all hands on deck. This is where the beauty of Reagle's casting, creative team, and stage crew come into play. The professionalism is amazing and truly so special. We also have a ball while prepping to put up our show which makes it a blast! We are now open and running until August 18th! Come see us!

How does it feel to step into the shoes of a character like Jerry Mulligan, who shares your initials?

I love stepping into a character like Jerry Mulligan because it challenges me to find a new perspective from another person. When I first read the script I knew that so much of Jerry was going to be found in the dancing. With a show with this much dance, it becomes a whole other form of language. Getting to explore the world Jerry Mulligan through dance has been such a dream. While the character does have the same initials as me, I too share a deep love for dance and consider another language of mine. It is a true first love. Jerry and I have that in common which is pretty cool.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

If you are looking for a chance to escape into a wonderland of music, dance, and art come see An American In Paris. From romantic ballets to glitzy glamour, you will not be disappointed. Gershwin classics tunes beautifully played by a full orchestra and danced by an incredible ensemble. You won't be disappointed!!

