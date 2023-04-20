BSO And Music Director Andris Nelsons To Return To Europe, August 25-September 8, For The First Time Since 2018

The Boston Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, will return to Europe for the first time since 2018, with a nine-city, 12-concert tour to major music capitals in England, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Germany, and France. Anne-Sophie Mutter and Jean-Yves Thibaudet-two of the world's most in-demand artists and frequent BSO collaborators for decades-will join the orchestra for performances throughout the tour. A detailed program listing is available at the end of the release.

For the 2023 BSO European tour, Andris Nelsons will lead the orchestra in several different programs, including recent works by Julia Adolphe (Makeshift Castle, world premiere by the BSO at Tanglewood in 2022), Carlos Simon (Four Black American Dances, world premiere by the BSO at Symphony Hall in February 2023), and John Williams (Violin Concerto No. 2, world premiere by the BSO with Anne-Sophie Mutter in the soloist role at Tanglewood in 2021).

Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins the BSO's tour for performances of Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F and Saint-SaÃ«ns' Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian. Anne-Sophie Mutter reprises her world premiere performance of John Williams' Violin Concerto No. 2. Andris Nelsons and the BSO will also perform works that are emblematic of the deep relationship they have developed since Mr. Nelsons became BSO music director in 2014. These include Ravel's La Valse, Strauss' Death and Transfiguration, and Stravinsky's Petrushka. The BSO and Mr. Nelsons are also pleased to perform Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5, as part of an exploration of the composer's works for orchestra to take place over the next few years.

Statement from Andris Nelsons, Ray and Maria Stata BSO Music Director

"The musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and I are thrilled to be making a long-awaited return to Europe-performing again for the wonderful audiences of London, Lucerne, Salzburg, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, and Paris and anticipating our first performances together in Dortmund and Ljubljana. We hope our tour programs reflect our continuing commitment to delve deeper into new and core repertory works and bring our audiences performances that spotlight the truly amazing gifts of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. It is quite special that several of the BSO's close collaborators-Julia Adolphe, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Carlos Simon, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and our very own John Williams-are represented as performers and composers in our tour programs. Moving forward with the worldwide music community-committed to the incomparable experience of live performances-we look forward to sharing our passion for music-making with our audiences throughout Europe."

BSO Tours with Andris Nelsons

The upcoming European tour will be the 30th international tour in the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 142-year history; it will be Mr. Nelsons' sixth international tour with the BSO. The 2023 European tour performances in Dortmund, Germany, and Ljubljana, Slovenia will mark the first BSO appearances in these cities. Click here for a detailed BSO touring history. Mr. Nelsons is currently in his ninth season as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

CONCERT LISTING: 2023 BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA EUROPEAN TOUR, UNDER THE DIRECTION OF ANDRIS NELSONS, AUGUST 25-SEPTEMBER 8

Friday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

Royal Albert Hall, London

BBC Proms

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle

STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

Julia Adolphe's Makeshift Castle, a BSO and Gewandhausorchester co-commission, received its world premiere at Tanglewood in 2022. The work is described as juxtaposing "the fragility of life and the resilience of the human spirit." Click here for a link to the program note.

Ticket information:

The BBC Proms announced its 2023 season on April 20; general booking ticketing begins on May 13.

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2023/

Saturday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.

Royal Albert Hall, London

BBC Proms

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

RAVEL La Valse

BSO-commissioned Four Black American Dances celebrates Carlos Simon's heritage and the presence of dance in Black culture as a medium for ritual, worship, celebration, and social connectivity. It received its world premiere by the BSO under the direction of Andris Nelsons on February 9, 2023. Click here for a link to the program note.

Ticket information:

The BBC Proms announced its 2023 season on April 20; general booking ticketing begins on May 13.

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2023/



Monday, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

Kultur und Kongresszentrum, Lucerne

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

SAINT-SAÃ‹NS Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

Ticket information:

https://shop.lucernefestival.ch/selection/event/date productId=10228623220337&lang=en

Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 p.m.

Kultur und Kongresszentrum, Lucerne

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2

STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration

RAVEL La Valse

John Williams wrote his Violin Concerto No. 2 for violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. The new work is the result of many years of collaboration and friendship between the two artists. Anne-Sophie Mutter gave the world premiere performance at Tanglewood in 2021, with the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by the composer. Click here for a link to the program note.

Ticket information:

https://shop.lucernefestival.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228623220335&lang=en

Thursday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.

Grosses Festspielhaus, Salzburg

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

Ticket information:

https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/en/p/boston-symphony-orchestra-2023

Friday, September 1, 8 p.m.

Cankarjev Dom Culture and Congress Centre, Ljubljana

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

SAINT-SAÃ‹NS Piano Concerto No. 5, Egyptian

RAVEL La Valse

Ticket information:

https://ljubljanafestival.si/en/event/jean-yves-thibaudet-piano-andris-nelsons-conductor-boston-symphony-orchestra/ (the direct page to book for the BSO's concert)

Sunday, September 3, 8 p.m.

Cologne Philharmonie, Cologne

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

RAVEL La Valse

Ticket Information:

https://www.koelner-philharmonie.de/en/programm/jean-yves-thibaudet-boston-symphony-orchestra-andris-nelsons/3532

Monday, September 4, 8 p.m.

Konzerthaus Dortmund, Dortmund

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

Tuesday, September 5, 8 p.m.

Berlin Philharmonie, Berlin

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

Ticket Information:

https://www.berlinerfestspiele.de/de/berliner-festspiele/programm/bfs-gesamtprogramm/programmdetail_412825.html



Wednesday, September 6, 8 p.m.

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5

Ticket information:

General booking ticketing begins on June 6.

https://www.elbphilharmonie.de/en/

Thursday, September 7, 8 p.m.

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

STRAVINSKY Petrushka

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

RAVEL La Valse

Ticket information:

The Elbphilharmonie will announce its season in May, at which time tickets will be available for purchase.

https://www.elbphilharmonie.de/en/

Friday, September 8, 8 p.m.

Philharmonie de Paris, Paris

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Carlos SIMON Four Black American Dances (2023)

GERSHWIN Piano Concerto in F

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5