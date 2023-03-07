Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW Is Coming To Boston's Wang Theatre in April

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family!

Mar. 07, 2023  

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW Is Coming To Boston's Wang Theatre in April

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to theaters all across the United States with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be "taking the show on the road" to theaters all across the U.S., starting with its November 18, 2022 premiere at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. See blueylive.com for more information and to purchase tickets, which will be on sale from late May 2022.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it

Premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will be at the Wang Theatre in Boston on April 7-8, 2023 for five shows:

Friday- April 7, 2023 at 11:00 am & 4:00 pm

Saturday- April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am, 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Tickets will go on sale for the general public in late May and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, online at www.bochcenter.org or by phone at 866-348-9738. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.




Al Stewart And The Empty Pockets Will Play City Winery Boston This Month Photo
Al Stewart And The Empty Pockets Will Play City Winery Boston This Month
 Legendary singer-songwriter Al Stewart, along with his band The Empty Pockets comes to City Winery Boston for one show only Thursday, March 30 at 8pm.
City Winery Boston Presents THE LOST WEEKEND-THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG This Month Photo
City Winery Boston Presents THE LOST WEEKEND-THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG This Month
Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975.During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.
POP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer Photo
POP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer
Pop 2000 Tour is heading to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 15, 2023 with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.
Theatre UnCorked Presents SIDE MAN in May Photo
Theatre UnCorked Presents SIDE MAN in May
SIDE MAN is the Tony Award winning play about a fractured family and the men who played to the left and right of the big band spotlight amid the declining era of New York City’s Jazz scene.  The show marks Theater UnCorked’s closing production of Season 4 and their debut at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston.

More Hot Stories For You


Al Stewart And The Empty Pockets Will Play City Winery Boston This MonthAl Stewart And The Empty Pockets Will Play City Winery Boston This Month
March 7, 2023

 Legendary singer-songwriter Al Stewart, along with his band The Empty Pockets comes to City Winery Boston for one show only Thursday, March 30 at 8pm.
City Winery Boston Presents THE LOST WEEKEND-THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG This MonthCity Winery Boston Presents THE LOST WEEKEND-THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG This Month
March 7, 2023

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975.During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.
POP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This SummerPOP 2000 TOUR Comes To Indian Ranch This Summer
March 7, 2023

Pop 2000 Tour is heading to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, July 15, 2023 with Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, BBMak, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.
Theatre UnCorked Presents SIDE MAN in MayTheatre UnCorked Presents SIDE MAN in May
March 7, 2023

SIDE MAN is the Tony Award winning play about a fractured family and the men who played to the left and right of the big band spotlight amid the declining era of New York City’s Jazz scene.  The show marks Theater UnCorked’s closing production of Season 4 and their debut at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston.
Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
March 6, 2023

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! running March 10-19 at THE BLACK BOX. 
share