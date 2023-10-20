Award-Winning Blues Guitarist Gabe Stillman Set For Performance At Spire Center

On Saturday, Nov. 11th at 8pm award-winning national blues artist and Blues Music Award nominee Gabe Stillman, and his band, will deliver a high energy, passionate, and engaging performance at the Spire Center For Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA.

Those who have experienced the Gabe Stillman band realize they are a “blues machine” that runs at full tilt for every performance. While their sound is unmistakably rooted in the blues, the band draws from the deep well of all American roots music gaining new fans and nurturing existing fans at every stop.



Stillman formed his band in 2015, shortly after graduating from Boston's Berklee College of Music, but it was the outcome of the 35th International Blues Challenge in Memphis TN which after the week-long elimination process landed the band in the finals and Stillman walking away as the recipient of the esteemed Gibson Guitar Award, that set his musical career in motion.

The band's last release, “Just Say the Word”, (Vizztone Label Group), debut charted on Billboard Blues and is still receiving far-reaching acclaim. The release provided the path for a Blues Music Award nomination in the Best Emerging Artist Album category as well as charting on Living Blues and Roots Music Radio for several weeks along with three self-penned singles. Gabe received multiple Independent Music Award nominations in multiple categories for guitar, creative writing, and performance. Two nominations, The Sean Costello Rising Star Award and Best Slide Guitar were awarded by Blues Blast Magazine.

The release holds 15 tracks, but the thirteen originals have given Gabe notice as a serious songwriter honing that unique skill of speaking to his audience through his songs with passion, meaning, and clarity. Anson Funderburgh producer of “Just Say the Word” came away from the session saying, “Gabe is somebody who has it all. His songs move me, he has a way with words. He is an amazing singer, a great songwriter and a wonderful musician. He has an unbelievable knowledge of music. Great musicians are special; they have something different that sets them apart from the others. They are born with it; it just comes easy. Gabe Stillman is one of them.” Gabe's first two releases, “The Grind” and “Flying High”, (which features legendary blues band, The Nighthawks), are out of print but available via streaming and digital purchasing services.

2022 offered a myriad of special opportunities including opening performance roles for Robert Cray and ZZ Top. 2023 kicked off with an invite to play on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise and continued with multiple new venues and festivals throughout the country, including an opening slot for legendary blues guitarist, Eric Gales.

Tickets for this concert are on sale now via Click Here. For more details about Stillman, this concert, and upcoming performances, visit gabestillman.com.