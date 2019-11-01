ArtsEmerson Will Welcome Back Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson With AN ILIAD

Six years after its original Boston run, ArtsEmerson will welcome back Tony Award-winning actor Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson with their Obie Award-winning adaptation of Homer's classic, An Iliad.

An Iliad spins the familiar tale of gods and goddesses, undying love and endless battles told through the eyes of a single narrator, whose enigmatic experience of the war reverberates with today's headlines. Peterson's acclaimed, cutting edge work as a theatre director here combines with O'Hare's inimitable range as an actor to create a tour-de-force performance of this sweeping account of humanity's unshakeable attraction to violence, destruction and chaos.

A visceral and breathtaking encore performance, An Iliad plays four performances only, November 20 -24, 2019, at the Emerson Paramount Center's Robert J. Orchard Stage. Tickets may be purchased at www.ArtsEmerson.org, by phone at 617.824.8400 or at the box office.

Tickets may also be purchased as part of an ArtsEmerson Season Package, featuring savings up to 40%. Groups of 10+ attending a performance save 20%-30%. For more information, contact the box office at Tickets@ArtsEmerson.org or 617.824.8400.

"We are really looking forward to returning to ArtsEmerson, where we built the tour of An Iliad," says director and Homer's Coat co-founder Lisa Peterson. "We have very fond memories of the Boston audience."

"Denis O'Hare's performance in An Iliad remains an indelible high-water mark in our first decade, and from the moment the lights went down on his first show at ArtsEmerson we began talking about bringing him back for an encore," says ArtsEmerson artistic director David Dower. "That was in our third season, and ArtsEmerson has since gone on to establish a reputation for memorable solo storytelling-- Daniel Beaty's Mr. Joy, Melinda Lopez' Mala, Thaddeus Phillips' 17 Border Crossings, Alex Alpharoah's Wet, and Isabella Rosellini's Green Porno all followed. Denis and director Lisa Peterson delivered a powerful and thoroughly gripping adaptation of Homer's epic text, and the intimacy and immediacy of the performance itself knocked us out. Our desire to share this experience with a wider Boston audience actually gave rise to the animating idea of our 10th anniversary season-- bringing back five iconic moments from our first nine seasons and coupling them with five brand new commissioned works."

