Arlington Friends Of The Drama to Present TRIUMPH OF LOVE in September

Arlington Friends of the Drama will present Triumph of Love (musical), featuring Book by James Magruder; Music by Jeffrey Stock; Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.

Performances will run September 12, 13, 14,19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 2025 Fri and Sat at 8PM, Sun at 2PM.

This musical is a romantic farce based on a classic 1732 Pierre de Marivaux French comedy. Independent and self-assured Princess Leonide is smitten at first sight by Agis, not knowing that he has vowed to kill her. The princess disguises herself as Phocion to infiltrate the guarded "men-only" compound where Agis has been raised to follow Rationalist Philosophy by his uncle and aunt. Mistaken identities, hilarious complications, deeply felt desire, and surprising romantic entanglements ensue.

Arlington Friends of the Drama's (AFD) version is directed by Paul Murphy, well known in the Boston community theater world as an actor and director. Kathryn Denney is Musical Director and Caroline Hubbard is Choreographer, Stage Manager, Nadine Sa, Production Managers Ginger Webb, & Jo Wellins with talented designers: Ian Flynn, Costume Designer and the Actor playing the part of Dimas! Set Design by Doug Feinburg, Lighting Design Rich Greaves, Sound Design Bob Pascucci, and Props Design Helane Blinn.