Announcing Free Summer Readings At The Unicorn Theatre!

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are proud to announce free readings at The Unicorn Theatre (6 East Street, Stockbridge, MA) of So This Is My Family: Mr. Green Part 2, Jeff Baron's continuation to his award-winning play, Visiting Mr. Green on July 12. Back by popular demand, Evidence of Things Unseen by Katie Forgette will be presented on July 26. It is strongly recommended to reserve your ticket in advance, due to limited seating.

Enjoy a lunch at Jane's Café on The Unicorn Theatre patio, before each reading, by making a selection from salad and sandwiches provided by On A Roll Café.

Originally a web series featuring artists expressing various points of view and social commentary, the No Boundaries in Art series continues on and off the stage.

So This Is My Family: Mr. Green Part 2

by Jeff Baron

directed by Jeff Baron

Friday, July 12 at 2pm

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Tickets: $10 suggested donation

In Jeff Baron's beloved and award-winning play, Visiting Mr. Green, a chance encounter brought two unlikely lives together. Three years later, the relationship between the two, 90-year-old Mr. Green, and young executive, Ross, is going strong. In this touching continuation, two additional characters bring new adventures to this heartwarming and funny story.

There will be a talkback with playwright and director, Jeff Baron, immediately following the reading.

CAST:

Kale Browne, Mr. Green

Rylan Morsbach, Ross

Michael Sullivan, Chris

Carolyn Kramer, Hannah

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Jeff Baron's first play, Visiting Mr. Green, premiered at Berkshire Theatre Group in 1996 and is one of the most-produced plays in the world with over 500 productions in 49 countries. His more recent plays have premiered in Europe, South America and Australia. His inside-showbiz comic novels, I Represent Sean Rosen and Sean Rosen Is Not for Sale are published by HarperCollins. For television, he has written for The Tracey Ullman Show, Sisters and Nickelodeon.

Evidence of Things Unseen

by Katie Forgette

directed by Kale Browne

Friday, July 26 at 2pm

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Tickets: $10 suggested donation

Forgette's tale of alcoholism, death, Alzheimer's and redemption, all told with a biting sense of humor, is back by popular demand.

There will be a talkback with actor and director, Kale Browne, immediately following the reading.

CAST:

Kale Browne, Jack Caldwell,

Alexandra Doggette, Jane,

Jason Weixelman, Daniel McNeill,

Katie Birenboim, Abigail Caldwell

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Katie Forgette is a former actor and playwright from Seattle. Her numerous plays have been presented at the Seattle Repertory Theatre and in theatres across the country.





