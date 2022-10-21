Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ancram Opera House Presents Fall CRYSTAL RADIO SESSIONS. October 29

Curated by Millerton resident Ashley Mayne, Crystal Radio Sessions is a reading series showcasing emerging writers in the Hudson Valley.

Oct. 21, 2022  

On Saturday, October 29 at 7 pm, Ancram Opera House presents the next installment of their Crystal Radio Sessions series when actors familiar to Ancram audiences read works by local authors live on the Opera House stage. Following the readings, the audience is invited to join the artists around the firepit for refreshments and a post-performance toast.

Curated by Millerton resident Ashley Mayne, Crystal Radio Sessions is a reading series showcasing the poetry, fiction, personal essays and creative non-fiction of established and emerging writers from the Hudson Valley. This autumn installment features the work of Mayne and three local authors. Ancram alum Cheyenne See (The Snow Queen) and Abuzar Farrukh (INVASION!) will read from works by Rachel Aydt, Jacklyn Gilbert, and Jasmine Dreame Wagner, and Mayne.

Farrukh will be reading Mayne's stories Scarsdale which asks the question "How well do you know him, really?"; and The Coat, in which the narrator is bequeathed an old coat about which they ruminate, "I didn't know what animal the coat was made of. It was the color of my own hair."

He will also read Daniel Gentle by Jasmine Dreame Wagner in which a timeless violence surges through the ground of Texas hill country into the life of a young man and the girl he loves.

See will be reading Puppet Kite Window by Rachel Aydt, in which a reclusive neighborhood fixture works out her obsession with a neighbor; and Trespassing by Jacklyn Gilbert, wherein the boundary between the pregnant body and nature blur through a writer's search for a place of residency in the Hudson Valley.

Tickets are $25 each, available at www.ancramoperahouse.org or by calling (518) 329-0114

Crystal Radio Sessions is generously sponsored by Copake Wine Works and Oblong Books.



