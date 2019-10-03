American Modern Opera Company Returns To A.R.T. For RUN AMOC Festival

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, announces the return of AMOC (American Modern Opera Company) for its third annual Run AMOC! Festival, December 13 - 14, 2019. The "hot-bed of boundary-pushing, inventive, chance-taking artists" (ZEALnyc) will present three pieces featuring company members at venues around Harvard Square in Cambridge.

Led by Artistic Directors Matthew Aucoin (Crossing at the A.R.T. and BAM, Harvard '12) and Zack Winokur (The Black Clown at the A.R.T. and Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival), AMOC serves as the artistic home for seventeen of the most exciting singers, dancers, and instrumentalists of the rising generation. AMOC's artists are committed to reimagining what it means to make opera in the twenty-first century: unlike a typical opera company, which features a constantly-changing roster of artists in one particular theater, AMOC focuses on deep, long-term artistic relationships among its core members. The company's goal is to create a body of new, discipline-colliding music- and dance-theater works, conceived, developed, and performed by our artists.

FESTIVAL LINE-UP (DETAILS BELOW)

• EI CIMARRÓN

An operatic cry for freedom

Music by Hans Werner Henze

Directed by Zack Winokur

Friday, December 13 at 8PM at Farkas Hall (12 Holyoke St, Cambridge, MA)

• WITH CARE

An exploration of care, love, and loss through dance and music

Created by Bobbi Jene Smith in collaboration with Keir GoGwilt

Saturday, December 14 at 8PM at Farkas Hall (12 Holyoke St, Cambridge, MA)

• CAGE

A radically intimate exploration of outer-worldly pianistic expression, light, and dance

Featuring Conor Hanick

Friday, December 13 at 6:30PM at Loeb Drama Center Ex (64 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA)

Saturday, December 14 at 6:30PM at Loeb Drama Center Ex (64 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA)

Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to Subscribers, Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star families, EBT card holders, and others.





