A.R.T. to Present 10th Anniversary PIPPIN Reunion, Bryan Cranston & More for #GivingTuesday 2022

American Repertory Theater has announced its #GivingTuesday lineup of free programs and activities. On Tuesday, November 29, A.R.T. supporters and theater-lovers are invited to visit The Lunch Room for a reunion of the cast Pippin, hosted by its Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus; enjoy a conversation between Paulus and acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston (All the Way); come Behind the Scenes with Sammi Cannold, director of A.R.T.'s to-be-announced spring musical revival; and bid on exciting prizes and one-of-a-kind experiences in A.R.T.'s online auction.

After ten years of #GivingTuesday support totalling over $500,000, A.R.T. aims to raise $100,000 on Tuesday, November 29 to support its mission to expand the boundaries of theater. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous supporter, all new and increased gifts that are made to the A.R.T. on #GivingTuesday will be matched 2-to-1, tripling their impact for one day only. Make a gift directly to the theater online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Donate or connect with a member of the Development team at DonorEmails@amrep.org.

Tune in to #GivingTuesday events to celebrate A.R.T.'s landmark productions and award-winning artists:

AT 12PM ET: THE LUNCH ROOM FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS FROM PIPPIN

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/TheLunchRoom

A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director and Tony Award-winning Pippin director Diane Paulus hosts a lively and interactive 10th anniversary conversation with members of the cast of A.R.T.'s 2012 production that went on to win the 2013 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

The Lunch Room is A.R.T.'s virtual talk show featuring curated conversations and interactive Q&As with the artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities.

AT 7:30PM ET: BEHIND THE SCENES: ANNOUNCING A.R.T.'S SPRING 2023 MUSICAL REVIVAL

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/BehindtheScenes

Sammi Cannold has directed Korean sea divers in a pool on the Loeb Drama Center Stage in Endlings and put the action of the musical Violet onto a bus that traveled the streets of Harvard Square. Join her and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus to learn about Cannold's vision for the revival of the Tony Award-winning musical she will stage at A.R.T. in May 2023, a co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

Behind the Scenes is A.R.T.'s multimedia series with the writers, directors, composers, and choreographers who are making new work at A.R.T.

ON DEMAND BEGINNING AT 7AM ET, PATRON SEMINAR WITH Bryan Cranston AND Diane Paulus

Free with registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PatronSeminar

Watch a pre-recorded conversation between Academy Award nominee, and Emmy, Tony, and Olivier Award winner Bryan Cranston (All the Way at A.R.T., on Broadway, and on HBO; Network in the West End and on Broadway; "Breaking Bad") and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

Join the live conversation! Patrons who pledge #GivingTuesday gifts of $250 or more will be invited to join the virtual audience of the conversation's November 22 taping and offer questions. Those who pledge $1,000 or more will be invited to attend the taping and to join the interactive Virtual Green Room with Paulus and Cranston immediately following. Pledge by emailing DonorEmails@amrep.org.

Ten additional spots in the live Virtual Green Room will be awarded randomly to those who pledge $250 or more and register to watch the recording by Tuesday, November 22 at 8AM. Space will be extremely limited.

THROUGHOUT THE DAY, 7AM - 10PM ET: ONLINE AUCTION

AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/GivingTuesdayAuction open for bidding Preview items now!

Bid on unique items Tuesday, November 29, 7AM - 10PM ET.

Prizes include:

Tickets to the pre-show reception and Opening Night performance of Life of Pi on Broadway next March

A live, one-on-one virtual viewing party of scenes from A.R.T.'s 2012 production of Pippin with director's commentary from Tony Award-winning Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Props from A.R.T. productions, and more!

See the current list of items at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/GivingTuesdayAcution. Additional prizes will be added in the coming weeks.

ABOUT #GIVINGTUESDAY

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Since its creation in 2012, #GivingTuesday has inspired hundreds of millions to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

ABOUT AMERICAN REPERTO RY THEATER

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry. A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director in 2008 and co-leads the theater in partnership with Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., who began his tenure in June 2022.