A Theatrical Tribute To Salsa And Bolero Legend Tite Curet Alonso Comes To Boston

Boston audiences will soon experience a moving tribute to one of Latin music’s most influential composers when Puerto Rican actor Josean Ortiz brings Tite Curet Alonso: Lírica y Poesía to CROMA Space on October 4, 2025. The solo performance will be presented as part of the 2025 BoriCorridor Tour, which highlights Puerto Rican artistry across the United States.

Performed in Spanish, the piece blends anecdotes, poetry, and music to honor the life and work of Catalino “Tite” Curet Alonso (1926–2003), whose songs defined an era of salsa and bolero. Curet wrote more than 2,000 works recorded by icons such as Celia Cruz, Héctor Lavoe, Cheo Feliciano, and Rubén Blades. Classics including Anacaona, Juanito Alimaña, and Periódico de Ayer remain cornerstones of Afro-Caribbean music and culture.

Inspired by folklorist Norma Salazar’s book Tite Curet Alonso: Lírica y Canción, Ortiz embodies the composer with theatrical rigor, weaving together the cultural, political, and personal dimensions of Curet’s artistry. “His lyrics go beyond mere entertainment: they embody memory, conscience, and affirmation of our identity,” Ortiz said. “With this play, I want to share the greatness of a man who wrote for his people and for the whole world.”

The Boston performance will close the 2025 edition of the BoriCorridor Tour, produced by Ágora Cultural Architects with support from the Mellon Foundation. “We couldn’t end the year in a better way than with this tribute,” said producer Elsa Mosquera. “His legacy illuminates our culture and inspires us to continue building bridges of pride and identity.”