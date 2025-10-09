 tracker
A SHERLOCK CAROL to be Presented at Lyric Stage Boston

Performances begin Friday, November 14 and run through Sunday, December 21. 

By: Oct. 09, 2025
A SHERLOCK CAROL to be Presented at Lyric Stage Boston Image
A Sherlock Carol is coming to Lyric Stage Boston in November. Lyric Stage Boston Extra dashes of laughter and intrigue make A SHERLOCK CAROL a cozy cup of yuletide cheer and the perfect holiday treat for all. Under the direction of Ilyse Robbins, the tales of Sherlock Holmes and A Christmas Carol come together like you’ve never seen before.  

Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all? Enter a grown-up Tiny Tim and the mysterious death of everyone’s favorite humbug and it’s a festive literary mash-up with surprises around every corner. This fresh and charming reimagining of two of the most beloved literary characters is a “Dickens” of a yuletide detective story that’s as “good as gold.” Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy that is “elementary” for a festive outing sure to delight audiences of all ages. 

Director Ilyse Robbins° says. “If you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan at all and you love Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol, this is the show for you. This script is the smartest and wittiest mash-up you can imagine.  With a killer cast.”


