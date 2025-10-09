A SHERLOCK CAROL to be Presented at Lyric Stage Boston

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Sherlock Carol is coming to Lyric Stage Boston in November. Lyric Stage Boston Extra dashes of laughter and intrigue make A SHERLOCK CAROL a cozy cup of yuletide cheer and the perfect holiday treat for all. Under the direction of Ilyse Robbins, the tales of Sherlock Holmes and A Christmas Carol come together like you’ve never seen before.

Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all? Enter a grown-up Tiny Tim and the mysterious death of everyone’s favorite humbug and it’s a festive literary mash-up with surprises around every corner. This fresh and charming reimagining of two of the most beloved literary characters is a “Dickens” of a yuletide detective story that’s as “good as gold.” Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy that is “elementary” for a festive outing sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Director Ilyse Robbins° says. “If you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan at all and you love Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol, this is the show for you. This script is the smartest and wittiest mash-up you can imagine. With a killer cast.”