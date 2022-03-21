A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to be Presented at The Lyric Stage Company of Boston

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder with Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman will find its way to the Lyric Stage Company of Boston after originally scheduled to open on May 15, 2020. Directed by Lyric Stage Producing Artistic Director Emeritus, Spiro Veloudos with Musical Direction by Matthew Stern with Choreography by Larry Sousa°, this Tony Award®-winning musical brilliantly and hilariously tells the story of wrongfully getting what is rightfully yours.

Charming and ambitious, Monty Navarro is in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family. Eighth in line, that is. With a few tricks up his sleeve, he plots to speed up the line of succession all the while juggling the affections of two beautiful women, dodging suspicions and relying on fortunate twists of fate. Lyric Stage favorite Neil A. Casey* brings to life all eight members of the D'Ysquith family including a pious clergyman, a pompous bodybuilder, an aging actress, and a misguided philanthropist.

Performances begin Friday, April 15 and run through Sunday, May 22. Press Performance is Sunday, April 17 at 3pm.

Featuring a cast of Boston stage favorites and newcomers to the Lyric Stage including Leigh Barrett*, Teresa Winner Blume, Neil A. Casey*, Aimee Doherty*, Jennifer Ellis*, Kate Klika, Lori L'Italien, Todd McNeel, Jr., Karen Murphy*,Robert St. Laurence*, Phil Tayler, and Jared Troilo*.

Scenic Design is by Shelley Barish, Costume Design by Elisabetta Polito**, Lighting Design by Franklin Meissner Jr.**, Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will, and Projection Design by Johnathan Carr.

Says Artistic Director, Courtney O'Connor, "When Spiro announced his retirement in 2019, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder was to represent the final show of his tenure as Producing Artistic Director. I am gratified that through all the tumult of the past two years, we have not allowed this gem of a musical to fall aside as it captures so much of the wit and zest that Spiro has brought to the Lyric Stage, even dating back to his time as a freelance director under our founders, Ron and Polly. In that way, this production is emblematic of the continuity that Lyric Stage has had for nearly 50 years, bringing together old friends with new discoveries."

Director Spiro Veloudos says, "Music Director Matthew Stern and I started talking about A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and to both of us, the highly theatrical plot, characters, and the wonderful score were among the reasons we wanted to bring this show to life. I have always been interested in the story since I first saw Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949) with the incomparable Alec Guinness playing all eight members of the D'Ysquith family. Sir Alec's performance had a great impact on this fledgling theater student. I'm very much looking forward to sharing this crafty musical with the Lyric Stage audience. Getting the opportunity to explore this show with all the artists involved is an honor and privilege."

"I can't wait for Boston audiences to see this show! It's fast-paced, funny, and clever which I think is exactly what people could use right now and the Lyric Stage space is large enough for audiences to feel safe but intimate enough that they don't feel like they are in a different zip code watching the show." says Aimee Doherty (Sibella Hallward)

Leigh Barrett* (Women #2/Mrs.Shingle u/s) - Lyric Stage: The Last Five Years (directorial debut), Souvenir (Florence), Gypsy (Rose), Company (JoAnne), Sondheim on Sondheim, City of Angels (Donna/Oolie), Grey Gardens (Little Edie/Big Edie), Nicholas Nickelby (Gruden/Peg), Big River (Miss Watson/Sally Phelps), Animal Crackers (Mrs. Rittenhouse), Follies (Sally), A Little Night Music (Countess Charlotte), Mikado (Katisha), Nuncrackers (Sr. Hubert), Sunday in the Park with George (Frieda). Leigh has appeared on many Boston area stages including The New Repertory Theater, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage, North Shore Music Theater, Gloucester Stage Company, Bridge Repertory Theater, Central Square Theater, and Reagle Music Theatre. She is a four-time Elliot Norton Award recipient including the Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence. Leigh is thrilled to be back with you sharing live theater! Thanks to the Lyric Stage and to you the audience for doing your part to help us stay safe. Proud member of Actor's Equity. Love to HB and my boys, Nick and Matt.

Teresa Winner Blume (Woman #1 for performances 5/9-5/22) - Lyric Stage: Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Company and The Mikado. Recently in Boston, she was a featured soloist with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops for the Bernstein's Centennial Tributes concerts, as well as the Holiday Pops. Other engagements include roles with Moonbox Productions, North Carolina Symphony, Opera Carolina, and New England Light Opera and the premier performance-art installation Lee Mingwei: Sonic Blossom, at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts. A dedicated leader, instructor and educator in all things vocal-arts-related, she is serving her seventh year as Head of Voice at Walnut Hill School for the Arts, a boarding and day arts high school in Natick, MA. B.M. University of Illinois, M.M./Performer's Certificate Eastman School of Music. Love and gratitude to her husband and three daughters.

Neil A. Casey* (The D'Ysquith Family) - Lyric Stage: When Pigs Fly (Stanley), Noises Off (Gary), Side Man (Ziggy), Assassins (John Hinckley), Road Show (Addison), Glengarry Glen Ross (Williamson), The Underpants (Cohen), One Man, Two Guvnors (Francis), Inspecting Carol (Kevin), The Lisbon Traviata (Mendy). Huntington Theatre: Love's Labour's Lost (Boyet). SpeakEasy Stage Company: Take Me Out (Mason). Greater Boston Stage Company: The Dazzle (Lang), How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying (JB Bigbley), My Fair Lady(Jamie), 42nd Street (Bert). Neil holds a BFA from Niagara University and an MFA from The Shakespeare Theatre Company at The George Washington University.

Aimee Doherty* (Sibella Hallward) - Lyric Stage: Into the Woods (The Witch), On the Town (Claire), Follies (Young Phylis), Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play (Bart), Grey Gardens (Young Edie) and Animal Crackers (Arabella). Huntington Theatre: Merrily We Roll Along (Gussie), A Little Night Music (Mrs. Segstrom) and Sunday in the Park with George (Yvonne). Shakespeare & Company: As You Like It (Rosalind). Aimee has also performed with Moonbox Productions, SpeakEasy Stage, New Repertory Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Gloucester Stage, Theatre By The Sea, The Boston Ballet, and Symphony Hall as a soloist with the Boston Pops under the baton of Keith Lockhart. She is a two time recipient of the Elliot Norton Award and a three-time recipient of the IRNE Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. www.AimeeDoherty.net

Jennifer Ellis* (Phoebe D'Ysquith) - Lyric Stage: My Fair Lady, Urinetown, 1776, City of Angels. New World Stages and The Charles Playhouse: Shear Madness. Huntington Theatre: Merrily We Roll Along. SpeakEasy Stage Company: Bridges of Madison County, Shakespeare in Love, Far From Heaven, Songs for a New World. Reagle Music Theatre: Wonderful Town, Carousel, The Music Man. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: Love's Labour's Lost, Comedy of Errors, Boys From Syracuse. Gloucester Stage Company: Out of Sterno, The Most Happy Fella, Jacques Brel..., Madame DeFarge. Greater Boston Stage Company: She Loves Me. Landmarks Orchestra: Showboat. Peterborough Players: The Cherry Orchard, Snow White. Boston Lyric Opera: Signature Series. Jen is a 4-time IRNE Award recipient and received an Elliot Norton Award for My Fair Lady and Wonderful Town. Proud member AEA, SAG-AFTRA. JenEllis.net

Kate Klika (Woman #3/Phoebe and Sibella u/s) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Cain Park: Sondheim on Sondheim (Woman #1) (upcoming). Boston Conservatory at Berklee: Candide (Cunegonde), How I Learned to Drive (Li'l Bit), Shrek the Musical (Fairy Godmother/Bluebird), The Wolves (Soccer Mom), And Then There Were None (Emily Brent). Rubber City Theatre: Into the Woods (Cinderella). Kate will be graduating from Boston Conservatory at Berklee on May 7th with a BFA in Musical Theater. Thanks so much to her family and friends for always supporting her and making this all possible. Instagram: @kateklika, Website: kateklika.com

Lori L'Italien (Woman 1 4/15-5/8) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Moonbox Productions: Rocky Horror Show (Magenta), A New Brain (Homeless Lady), Wheelock Family Theatre: Curious George and the Golden Meatball (Chef Pisghetti), Reagle Music Theatre: Guys and Dolls (Adelaide), The Music Man (Eulalie McKechnie Shinn), The Most Happy Fella (Cleo). Lori is a graduate of University of Maine (BME in Music Education), Longy School of Music (MM in Opera Performance) and The Boston Conservatory (MFA in Musical Theater). She serves as Assistant Professor of Voice and Vocal Pedagogy at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Love and thanks to her students, family, friends, and her husband Nick for their support and to Baby Caler whom she can't wait to meet.

Todd McNeel, Jr. (Man #2): Todd McNeel, Jr. - Lyric Stage: Debut. Boston Lyric Opera: Norma. Boston Opera Collaborative: Le Nozze di Figaro. Umbrella Stage Company: Tuck Everlasting. MassOpera/Chicago Opera Theatre: Freedom Ride. Boston Lyric Opera: Pagliacci. Arts After Hours: Assassins. The Company Theatre and Wheelock Family Theatre: Ragtime. Odyssey Opera: Le Médecin Malgré Lui. New Repertory Theater: 1776. Princeton Opera: Porgy and Bess. MassOpera: Little Women. Hartford Opera Theatre: Coal Creek. Odyssey Opera: La Reine de Saba. Emerson Paramount Theatre: Brother Nat. Cincinnati Opera: Turandot. Wildwood Park for the Arts: The Bremen Town Musicians. Cincinnati Opera: Aida. McNeel is a recipient of the prestigious Emerging Talent Artist award from the Kurt Weill Foundation/Lotte Lenya Competition for his performances in opera and musical theatre. He is a member of the American Spiritual Ensemble - a group whose primary mission is to keep the American Negro spiritual alive and to share dynamic repertoire that highlights the Black experience. Todd is the Senior Manager of Marketing + Communications at Boston Lyric Opera. Instagram: @toddy_mack

Karen Murphy* (Miss Shingle) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Broadway: A Christmas Carol, Titanic, 42nd Street, All Shook Up, 9 to 5, King David and A Little Night Music (understudy to both Angela Lansbury and Elaine Stritch ). National Tours: Les Miserables, White Christmas, The Wizard of Oz, Mary Poppins, and Finding Neverland. Off Bway: Zombie Prom, L'Amour, The Merrier!, My Vaudeville Man (Drama Desk Nomination) Showtune, 50 Million Frenchmen. Regional: Huntington Theatre, The Nickerson Theatre, and the Worcester Foothills Theatre. Karen began her career at The Charles Playhouse before Shear Madness began residence. In 1984 Forbidden Broadway burst on the scene at The Terrace Room. Thank you, Lyric Stage, for bringing me back to my favorite US city. It feels like home.

Robert St. Laurence* (Man #1/Monty u/s) Lyric Stage: Debut. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater: Nat Turner in Jerusalem (Thomas Gray/Guard). Barnstormers Theatre: Spamalot (Lancelot), And Then There Were None (Lombard), Spider's Web (Inspector Lord). Huntington Theatre: Sunday in the Park with George (Ensemble). American Repertory Theater: Pirate Princess (Bloodbeard). New Repertory Theatre: Rent (Roger). Robert received his MFA in Acting from Harvard University's ART/MXAT Institute, and is a theatre professor at BHCC. Robert can next be seen at Barnstormers Theatre this summer.

Phil Tayler (Man #3) - Returns to Lyric Stage Company of Boston after last appearing in Buyer and Cellar for which he was awarded the Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Phil has also received Boston's Elliot Norton Award for his work in Avenue Q (Lyric Stage Company of Boston) and has been honored for his work in Parade, Cabaret, Floyd Collins, Stones in His Pockets, Sweeney Todd, Of Mice and Men, Spring Awakening, and Hair. Phil is currently serving as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Moonbox Productions (Moonbox.org). As an entrepreneur, he is the co-founder of a disruptive new Mobile Optometric start-up, OnSight Eyes, and has worked with a variety of Healthcare organizations with a sharp focus on increasing the public's access to affordable state-of-the-art healthcare services. Phil lives in Derry, NH with his wife, Kara, and his two children Gabriel (aka spider-pants) and Marietta (who always wants more cheese). Phil was a member of AEA for over a decade, and now instead chooses to advocate independently for fair and acceptable workplace conditions. Phil Tayler can always be found performing the role of "Young (sleep-deprived) Father" in an ongoing original creation. #gabeyshade #seeyatoMari philtayler.com

Jared Troilo* (Montague "Monty" Navarro) - Lyric Stage My Fair Lady (Freddy), Murder for Two (Detective Marcus), Camelot (Lancelot) The Last Five Years (Jamie). Jared has also appeared on the stages of Speakeasy Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theatre, Palace Theatre, Moonbox Productions, Shadowland Stages, Reagle Music Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, The Barnstormers Theatre, and Fiddlehead Theatre Company. He is an IRNE award winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (She Loves Me). TV/Film:Across The Pacific (PBS), Kevin can F*** Himself (AMC) and the upcoming film About Fate. Graduate of The Boston Conservatory. Proud member of AEA. All my love to Kira and Levi. JaredTroilo.com

Caleb Chew (Male Swing) - Lyric Stage: Debut. Greater Boston Stage Company: All Is Calm (Soldier). St. Michael's Playhouse: Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Lucas). Vermont Stage: Winter Tales (Narrator). Film: Side Hustle, Short Order Show-Offs, Cabin Fever: Froid et Chaud. Caleb is a recent graduate of the University of Vermont, and wishes to thank his friends and family for their extraordinary support over the years.

Kate Fitzgerald (Ensemble Swing) - Lyric Stage: Debut. North Shore Music Theatre: Peter Pan (Wendy). Boston Conservatory at Berklee: Candide (Cunegonde), Her Naked Skin (Eve). Boston Theater Marathon: Circles (Ruth). Gamm Theatre: The Children's Hour (Rosalie). Stadium Theatre: Hairspray! (Amber). Kate is a current student at Boston Conservatory pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre with a specialization in playwriting and dramaturgy. She is a National YoungArts Foundation winner and an Anthony Quinn Foundation Scholarship recipient. Many thanks to her friends, family, and teachers for all their love and support! Instagram: @katefiitz

Todd Yard (The D'Ysquith Family u/s) - Lyric Stage: Company (David), Gypsy (Uncle Jocko). SpeakEasy Stage Company: Fun Home (Bruce). Moonbox Productions: Barnum (PT Barnum), The Wild Party (Burrs), Parade (Watson). The Umbrella Stage Company: 42nd Street (Julian Marsh), La Cage Aux Folles (Albin), Ragtime (Tateh). New Repertory Theatre: Man of La Mancha (The Governor). Reagle Music Theatre: Carousel (Jigger), Oklahoma! (Ali Hakim), Seacoast Repertory Theatre: Billy Elliot (Jackie Elliot). New London Barn Playhouse: Catch Me If You Can (Frank Abagnale, Sr.). Todd is a graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London.

"Lyric for All" Affordable Price Options

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all/

Five Dollar Fridays-On Friday, April 15, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code MONTYFIVE.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, the Lyric Stage Company is Boston's oldest resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Recently, The Lyric Stage Company of Boston and the owners of the building, Beacon Communities, LLC have agreed that 140 Clarendon will be Lyric Stage's "forever" home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, the Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon's supportive services alongside one of the city's cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.