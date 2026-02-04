A Far Cry To Perform APPALACHIAN SPRING In Brewster

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Far Cry, the Boston-based, Grammy-nominated chamber orchestra, will perform Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland on Friday, March 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.

The program centers on Copland’s Appalachian Spring, a work frequently associated with American concert and dance traditions. A Far Cry is known for its conductor-less performance model and ensemble-driven programming, emphasizing close communication and collective interpretation.

Tickets and additional information are available by calling 508-240-2400 or visiting artsempoweringlife.org. Admission is free for students and youth.