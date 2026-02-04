GOD OF OUR FATHERS Lecture To Examine Early Events Of The American Revolution

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

God of Our Fathers: Mighty Miracles of the American Revolution will be presented on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts. The event is part of the America 250 Series and will be offered as a free lecture, available both in person and through a livestream.

The program will be presented by Jerry Newcombe, who will examine the Battle of Lexington and Concord and the Midnight Ride of Paul Revere. The lecture is part of a year-long series of monthly talks exploring key moments during the American Revolutionary period.

According to program materials, the America 250 Series focuses on historical interpretations of events surrounding the nation’s fight for independence, with each lecture addressing specific episodes from the Revolutionary War.