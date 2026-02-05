BTG to Hold Youth Auditions for JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Theatre Group is seeking young actors to audition for its upcoming non-Equity musical production of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR. Roles are open to young actors of all ethnicities and genders currently in grades 3–9. The production will be directed and choreographed by Kathy Jo Grover, with musical direction by Erin White. Auditions will be held on Monday, February 23 from 6–9pm and callbacks are scheduled for Tuesday, February 24 from 6–9pm.

Students should come prepared to learn songs from James and the Giant Peach JR. and may be asked to read from the script. Students may also be asked to sing 16 bars of a song they already know a cappella. Students should dress in clothing and footwear they can dance and move around in.

Callbacks will take place as needed on Tuesday, February 24 from 6–9pm. Rehearsals will start on Sunday, March 8 and occur after school, evenings and weekends up to five times a week, with more rehearsal days closer to the performance dates. Students must be available during the Massachusetts April school vacation week (Monday, April 20 through Sunday, April 26).

All auditions will take place at:

The Colonial Theatre

111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

Appointments and registration are required by Friday, February 13 to audition. No walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an audition time slot or for further information, please email auditions@berkshiretheatre.org.

High school students in grades 9–12 who are interested in supporting the directors, stage management and backstage, please email auditions@berkshiretheatre.org by Friday, February 13.

Based on Roald Dahl's most delightfully offbeat tale, James and the Giant Peach JR. is a fresh, “masterpeach” musical adventure bursting with heart, humor and imagination. When young James escapes his miserable life with his conniving aunts, a mysterious magic potion transforms an ordinary peach into an enormous vessel for an unforgettable ocean voyage, where he befriends a band of singing insect companions and faces sharks, storms, hunger and the occasional squabble along the way. Featuring a tuneful, high-energy score, colorful characters and a witty, charming script, this family-friendly production celebrates resilience, courage and the joy of finding your chosen family. Designed especially for young performers and audiences, it's a lively theatrical journey that highlights the power of friendship and self-discovery while showcasing BTG's commitment to youth theatre and arts education—an adventurous, big-hearted show that's destined to become a favorite.