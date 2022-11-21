19th Annual Boston Bhangra Competition Set For Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event is on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at the world renowned Strand Theatre.

Nov. 21, 2022  
The 19th annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. Boston Bhangra will host 12 of the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions! The last 18 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world!

There will also be special guest performances by Bhangra superstar G Sidhu from the US! He has mega hit songs like: Credit Card, Candlelight and many more.

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

For more Information: 617-448-2508 / www.bostonbhangra.com/bbc




