12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Barrington Stage Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Andy Karl and Orfeh - LEGALLY BOUND - Barrington Stage Company 47%

Gabe Belyeu - A CALL TO PLACES - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 17%

Corinna May - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Berkshire Theatre Group 11%

Joshua Henry - JOSHUA HENRY UP CLOSE - Barrington Stage Company 7%

Bonita Jackson Turner - THIS SOIL, THESE SEEDS - Shakespeare and Company 6%

Meredith Lustig - TO SONDHEIM, WITH LOVE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Deborah Zecher - JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER AND CAROLYN LEIGH - Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Great Barrington 3%

Grace McLean - GRACE MCLEAN LIVES IN CONCERT - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Alex Edelman - JUST FOR US - Williamstown Theatre 2%

David Hein and Irene Sankoff - AN EVENING WITH THE CREATORS OF COME FROM AWAY - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley DeLane Burger - FOREVER PLAID - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 24%

Robert LaFosse - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 20%

Jeffery L. Page - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 18%

Isadora Wolfe - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Eddie Gutierrez - A CHORUS LINE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

David Tankersley - XANADU - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Gerry McIntyre - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Russell Garrett - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 4%

Isadora Wolfe - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Bryan Knowlton - KISS ME KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

Gerry McIntyre - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Tommy Scrivens - THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Kevin Iega Jeff - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Danielle Preston - B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 19%

Sara Jean Tosetti - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 18%

Christopher Vergara - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Angela Carstensen - THE FULL MONTY - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 12%

Angela Carstensen - XANADU - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Claire Mezzetta - FOREVER PLAID - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Oana Botez - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage 4%

Govane Lohbauer - AN ILIAD - Shakespeare & Company 3%

Debra Kim Sivigny - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Hunter Kaczorowski - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Daniel Hewson - KISS ME, KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

Christina Beam - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare & Company 3%

Bethany Marx - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

Sarah LeFeber - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Nicole Wee - ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Bethany Marx - URINETOWN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

April M. Hickman - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Julianne Boyd - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 39%

Eddie Gutierrez - THE CHORUS LINE - Mac Hadyn Theatre 20%

Jeffrey L. Page - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 15%

John Saunders - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mac-Haydn 8%

Gregg Edelman - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 8%

Gerry McIntyre - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Gregg Edelman - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kimille Howard - B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 21%

Elena Araoz - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 17%

Joe Calarco - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage 9%

Judy Braha - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 9%

Kelly Galvin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Eric Hill - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

David Auburn - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Skip Greer - ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 5%

NJ Agwuna - THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 5%

Ashley Brooke Monroe - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 4%

James Warwick - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare and Company 4%

Daniel J Bryant - ABCD - Barrington Stage 2%

Christina Franklin - PASS OVER - Chester Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Thomas - WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown Theatre Festival 2%

Eric Hill - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Best Ensemble Performance

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 24%

THE FULL MONTY - Mac - Haydn 15%

B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 15%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 13%

ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 6%

MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 4%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare & Company 4%

EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare and Compnay 2%

CADILLAC CREW - WAM Theatre 1%

THE APPROACH - Shakespeare & Company 1%

ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

PASS OVER - Chester Theatre Company 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Lander - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 20%

John D. Alexander - B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 18%

María-Cristina Fusté - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 13%

Andrew Gmoser - THE FULL MONTY - Mac Haden 12%

Andrew Gmoser - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 6%

Matthew Adelson - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 6%

James McNamara - AN ILIAD - Shakespeare & Company 5%

Matthew Adelson - ONCE - Colonial Theater 3%

Shawn Edward Boyle - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Tom Ontiveros - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 3%

David Lander - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage 3%

Daniel J. Kotlowski - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Andrew Gmoser - URINETOWN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Matthew E. Adelson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 1%

Jason Lynch - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Maria Nilofa Crowe - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Lara Dubin - TO THE MOON AND BACK - Chester Theatre Company 1%

Amith Chandrashaker - WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown Theatre 0%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Darren R. Cohen - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 29%

Eric Shorey - FOREVER PLAID - Machadyn 18%

Kwinton Gray - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 17%

Andy Taylor - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 11%

Emily Croome - KISS ME, KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Walter Bobby McCoy - XANADU - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Ross Patterson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Eric Shorey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mac-Haydn 5%

Mitch Chakour - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 4%

David Maglione - A CHORUS LINE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Best Musical

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 36%

A CHORUS LINE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 14%

ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 11%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 11%

MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 5%

KISS ME KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

RENT - Soop Theatre Company 3%

THE FULL MONTY - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - PMHS Sock'n'Buskin 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 32%

ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 14%

AN ILIAD - Shakespeare & Company 13%

ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 12%

ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 10%

THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 8%

MAN OF GOD - Williamstown Theatre Festival 7%

WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown Theatre Festival 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Sierra Boggess - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 20%

Emily Skinner - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage 13%

Dean Marino - THE FULL MONTY - Mac-Haydn 11%

SABINA COLLAZO - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 6%

David Toole - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

SOPHIE MINGS - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Andrea Goss - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Anastacia McCleskey - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Allison Blackwell - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Beth Kirkpatrick - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mac-Haydn 3%

Michael Wartella - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Arnold Harper II - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Michael Starr - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Oliver Tam - RENT - SOOP Theatre Company 2%

Meredith Lustig - KISS ME, KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Gabe Belyeu - URINETOWN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

Cate Damon - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 1%

Holly Lauren Dayton - A CHORUS LINE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

Nina Laing - URINETOWN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

George Dvorsky - URINETOWN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 1%

Eric Van Tielen - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 0%

Oliver Tam - BRIGHT STAR - PMHS Sock'n'Buskin 0%

Best Performer In A Play

DeAnna Supplee - B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 21%

Alex Rodriguez - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Wilson J. Heredia - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Corinna May - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 7%

Mark H. Dold - WAITING FOR GODET - Barrington Stage Company 7%

MaConnia Chesser - AN ILIAD - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Jennifer Van Dyck - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

Henry Stram - ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 5%

David Adkins - SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Mitchell Winter - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Jonathan Epstein - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare & Company 3%

Kevin isola - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Oliver Tam - CLUE: ON STAGE! - PMHS Sock'n'Buskin 2%

Nima Rakhshanifar - ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Kayode Soyemi - PASS OVER - Chester Theatre Company 2%

Allyn Burows - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare and Company 2%

Brandon St. Clair - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Justin Ahdoot - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Nehassaiu deGannes - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Shakespeare and Company 1%

Brenda Pressley - WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown 1%

Jonathan Epstein - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare and Company 1%

Best Play

B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 20%

ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 19%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 12%

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 9%

DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 8%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare & Company 7%

EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 5%

ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 4%

ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 4%

CADILLAC CREW - WAM Theatre 3%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Yoon Bae - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 21%

Justin Townsend - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Raul Abrego - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 9%

Kevin Gleason - THE FULL MONTY - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 8%

Emma Cummings - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 7%

Josafath Raynoso - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Randall Parsons - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Bill Clarke - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Baron E. Pugh - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Erin Kiernan - KISS ME KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 4%

Luciana Stecconi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 4%

Theron Wineinger - GOLDEN LEAF RAGTIME BLUES - Shakespeare & Company 4%

Brain Prather - ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Randall Parsons - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Greg Trochlil - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 2%

David Goldstein - THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leon Rothenberg - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 28%

Nathan Leigh - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 16%

Leon Rothenberg - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Nathan Leigh - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 12%

Arshan Gailus - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Shakespeare & Company 7%

Scott Killian - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

Scott Killian - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Patrick Calhoun - THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 5%

Fabian Obispo - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Nathan Leigh - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage 3%

Nathan Leigh - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tezz Yancey - THE FULL MONTY - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 13%

Lucy Rhoades - KISS ME, KATE - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 11%

Sophie Mings - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Mary Beth Peil - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 8%

Kate Day Magocsi - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 7%

Pearl Rhein - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Jason Danieley - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 6%

Amber Mawande-Spytek - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 5%

Adam Huel Potter - ONCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Alanna Saunders - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Andrew Marks Maughan - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage 4%

Cooper Grodin - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Noah Wolfe - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 3%

STEPHANIE BACASTOW - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Rebecca Pitcher - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Will Boyajian - INCE - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Kylan Ross - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mac-Haydn 2%

Lori Efford - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 2%

Monica Wemitt - THE FULL MONTY - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 2%

Leslie Jackson - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Russell Garrett - MAMMA MIA! - The Majestic Theater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gabriela Saker - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 18%

Justin Sturgis - B.R.O.K.E.N CODE B.I.R.D SWITCHING - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Jo Michael Rezes - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 15%

Jake Waid - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Shakespeare & Company 7%

Tim Jones - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

Christopher Innvar - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage 5%

Kate Goble - EDWARD ALBEE'S SEASCAPE - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Blanca Camacho - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Alex Rodriguez - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage 3%

Max Wolkowitz - WAITING FOR GODOT - Barrington Stage Company 3%

Matt Sullivan - DRACULA - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Liz Hayes - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Great Barrington Public Theater 2%

Marina Pires - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Barrington Stage 2%

Alexandra Seal - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 2%

Elizabeth Broderick - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre Institute at Sage 2%

Tom Holcomb - WE ARE CONTINUOUS - Williamstown Theatre 1%

Danny J. Gomez - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 1%

MAGGIE BOFILL - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Chavez Ravine - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Maribel Martinez - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Jack Fellows - ALL OF ME - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Pearl Shin - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 1%

Juri Henley-Cohn - ABCD - Barrington Stage Company 0%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FOOTLOOSE - Berkshire Theatre Group 61%

THE SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Company 39%

Favorite Local Theatre

Barrington Stage Company 41%

Berkshire Theatre Group 26%

MacHadyn Theatre 23%

Shakespeare & Company 7%

WAM Theatre 3%